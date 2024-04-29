The Big Picture Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao face motherhood challenges in Let's Have Kids! with an impressive cast lineup.

Gillan stars in various projects including Sleeping Dogs, Late Bloomers, and The Life of Chuck.

Director Adam Sztykiel helms Let's Have Kids!, co-written by Ellie Knaus and produced by Becky Sloviter.

Karen Gillan and Zoë Chao's friendship will be challenged by the mother of all problems in Let's Have Kids! The upcoming comedy will be helmed by Family Switch scribe Adam Sztykiel, making his feature directorial debut. Deadline reports that production on the film is scheduled to begin this week.

Let's Have Babies!'s plot will center around two lifelong friends, played by Guardians of the Galaxy's Gillan and The Afterparty's Chao, who decide to embrace motherhood together. However, conflict ensues when only one of them is able to get pregnant. In addition to the two leads, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Max Greenfield (New Girl), K.J. Apa (Riverdale), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), and Mary Steenburgen (Melvin and Howard).

Where Can You See The Stars of 'Let's Have Babies!' Next?

Close

Gillan can currently be seen starring alongside Russell Crowe in the mystery film Sleeping Dogs, and will appear in the upcoming UK dramedy series Douglas is Cancelled; her unflinching indie drama, Late Bloomers, premiered at South By Southwest last year and will get a wide release later this year. She will also star in Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. Chao can next be seen in the Amy Adams horror comedy Nightbitch, and will lend her voice to the upcoming DC Comics animated series Creature Commandos, Richardson can currently be heard in the second season of the Max animated series Velma, and is slated to appear in the Paramount+-original Star Trek film, Section 31, later this year. Greenfield currently stars in the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood alongside Cedric the Entertainer; it was renewed for a seventh season earlier this month. After wrapping up the long-running Riverdale last year, Apa is next slated to star in the action thriller One Fast Move alongside Eric Dane and Edward James Olmos. Begley Jr. recurs on Young Sheldon as Dr. Linkletter, and is slated to return for the show's seventh and final season. After starring in Book Club: The Next Chapter last year, Steenburgen is set to star alongside former co-star and husband Malcolm McDowell in the Western Last Train to Fortune.

In addition to directing, Sztykiel will also co-write Let's Have Kids! with wife Ellie Knaus (Bad Monkey). He will also produce the film alongside Becky Sloviter (I Think You Should Leave), who was recently named the president of Miramax.

Let's Have Kids! is slated to begin production this week; no release date has yet been set.