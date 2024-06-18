The Big Picture Karen Gillan reveals her favorite project is upcoming show Douglas is Cancelled on ITV.

Gillan's role as Madeline Crow required extensive dialogue memorization, pushing her acting abilities.

The show served as a Doctor Who reunion with Steven Moffat at the helm and Alex Kingston also starring.

Starring in one of the longest running science fiction franchises as well as taking part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might skew a person’s measure of success. That’s simply not the case for Karen Gillan. The Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star says one of her newest projects is her "favourite project of all time." The new miniseries, Douglas is Cancelled, is a four part ITV comedy coming later this month.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Gillan says it's her favorite "partially because it's the hardest thing I've ever done. Having to memorise that much dialogue was unbelievably challenging." In the new show, Gillan is an evening news anchor named Madeline Crow. She stars alongside Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, who plays title character Douglas Bellowes. The pair anchor a newscast together and after comments made at a cousin's wedding, Douglas is under fire (or as the title would suggest, on his way to being 'Cancelled'.)

The show has stretched Gillan as an actor, and she recalls a particular episode that proved difficult. "One episode is almost entirely in an interview setting," Gillan says, "and we're just sitting down and talking to each other. That's an hour that you have to fill with just talking. So that's a lot of talk! That was just scary for me."

I didn't have anything to hide behind. I just had to sit there and be in it and do the thing that really scares me. And so it felt really nice to walk through the fire of something that was terrifying to me. It felt like doing a play. There was so much dialogue, and also so much that was not being said between the two characters. I just loved it. It was an acting dream.

Steven Moffat Reunites Doctor Who Costars in New Show

In addition to Bonneville, Gillan reunites with her Doctor Who costar Alex Kingston, who plays Douglas's wife and newspaper editor, Shelia. It's even bigger (on the inside) Doctor Who reunion with Steven Moffat behind the miniseries. Moffat originally developed the concept as a play but reworked the commentary on cancel culture into the ITV dramedy. Viewers won't find out what Douglas actually says until the end of the show, leaving it up until then for viewers to decide: Should Douglas be cancelled?

Bonneville and Kingston both cite Moffat's writing as the big draw to the project. "I would do anything that Steven wrote because he's just such a brilliant writer," said Kingston. Bonneville says "it constantly surprised me with its changes of direction and tone. It made me roar with laughter but, as with all good satire, the laughter gradually turned to ice as the questions raised by the comedy became more stark... harsher." Gillan says working with so many familiar Doctor Who faces felt like "coming home".

Douglas is Cancelled will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, June 27th.