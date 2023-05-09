Franchises have firmly entrenched themselves as the superpower of the entertainment world. Whether it be Star Wars or Super Mario Bros., universally recognizable names and brands have been incomparable for their worldwide commercial and popular success. Perhaps one of the most prominent media franchises ever, the MCU has come a long way from its beginnings, following through on its aspirations to grow and evolve into something bigger than each of its parts. These projects have seen a vast array of Hollywood stars attaching themselves to these properties, while also being the launching pad that firmly cemented the A-list status of other performers. Some early names that come to mind when thinking of franchise superstars might include Chris Evans or Dwayne Johnson, but one actress in particular has quietly, but steadily, made a name for herself as a blockbuster draw in her own right. With some of the best comedic chops and acting prowess in the game, Karen Gillan has steadily established herself as a franchise juggernaut capable of being a central focus and complementary player for the year's biggest and best blockbusters. Over the years, she has been an integral addition to countless media properties, bringing in wit, charm, and phenomenal acting to some of the biggest films of their year. With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, it's about time to crown Gillan as one of the most talented and charming franchise superstars we have today.

RELATED: This Guardian of the Galaxy Has Had the Best Arc in the MCU

She Made Her Start Across the Pond

Karen Gillan first became a household name in the early 2010s when she took on the highly coveted role of companion for the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) in the culturally intertwined series, Doctor Who. The British television series is so entrenched in the history and popular culture of the UK, quickly highlighting Gillan as one of the most recognizable faces in media. Having first premiered in 1963, Doctor Who is a series that has undergone constant change and evolution. Its resurgence in the late 2000s was spearheaded by Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor, before being established as one of the focal points of nerd culture with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor. Tennant left big shoes for his successor, but Smith delivered and exceeded expectations — largely due in part to the likability and chemistry of his companion, Amy Pond (Gillan). The series continued to see massive success and popularity during Smith and Gillan's tenure, with the youthful chemistry of the two actors adding a breath of fresh air to the series by pushing it beyond even its previous borders. Amy was fierce and effortlessly charismatic, capable of complementing The Doctor, while also being an independent character capable of holding him in check. Her character was a combination of feisty youthfulness and attractive charm that made her impossibly endearing to audiences. Though her time as a companion would eventually come to an end, it was just the beginning of Gillan's incredible work on some of the biggest franchises in entertainment.

Star-Worthy Success in Hollywood

Image Via Sony

Gillan's stardom would not be contained to the UK, as she made her way to Hollywood and immediately proved her immense talent in major blockbusters. In 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, she made her MCU debut as Nebula, the rival to Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Thanos' other daughter. Nebula was a villain in her first appearance, but even through her antagonism she became one of the breakout characters of the film. Her role in the MCU would expand over the years, just as Gillan's blockbuster success also reached new heights.

Her next major blockbuster was the reboot of a fan-favorite board game-turned-film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where she played Ruby Roundhouse across some of the biggest names in the game. Jumanji saw Gillan in an ensemble cast with some of the funniest and recognizable names in Hollywood. Yet even amidst all the star power, she established herself as a force more than capable of holding your own. Gillan was able to match the action spectacle of long-renowned badass Dwayne Johnson, as her character wowed audiences with her stylistic dance fighting. Gillan was also capable of complementing the humorous stylings of Jack Black and Kevin Hart, two of the most famous and successful comedy actors in the film biz. In a movie full of superstars, she was able to not just complement their performances, but effectively demonstrate her own endearing charm and magnetic charisma. Even in Jumanji's sequel, Gillan was never overshadowed by the bigger names, but she shone bright as a Hollywood star in her own right.

Even in the MCU, She Has Made Herself Stand Out

Moving away from the jungle and into the vast expanses of the galaxy, Karen Gillan has steadily become one of the most important faces in the MCU. Nebula's introduction was received with enormous positivity and fans of the character celebrated at her growing presence and importance in future appearances. Her character made a shift from villain to anti-hero in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, becoming an ally and friend to the Guardians while she began rebuilding a relationship with her sister. Nebula was praised for her depth and complexity, while also being one of the most entertaining and dynamic characters in the film. The Guardians movies focused on these ragtag group of misfits, which Nebula seamlessly fit into without compromising anything of what made her character so unique and exciting. Much like her success in the Jumanji franchise, Gillan proved that she could stand out among ensembles overflowing with talent.

The MCU's biggest blockbuster calling card, and one of the most recognizable names in media today, is their crossover spectacles in the Avengers movies. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are two of the most commercially successful movies of all time. Their theatrical runs were spectacular phenomena; moments in pop culture that affected the most casual to the most diehard of fans. These two movies brought together all the biggest names in the MCU to create a supernova of actors and characters that is unlikely to ever be replicated. And in these blockbuster hits, Karen Gillan was yet again able to take up the spotlight with resounding success and aplomb.

Image via Marvel Studios

Endgame was a love letter to the original six Avengers, giving the original cast the majority of the focus. However, Nebula was one of the few characters that were not originally a part of Nick Fury's plan that played a major role in the film. Of the Guardians, it was only her and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) who survived the Blip, but that didn't stop her from being a vital player in the Avengers' success. Her character made the last leap from anti-hero to hero, completing one of the most rewarding and satisfying character arcs in the MCU. In a film that was already full of beloved characters, Gillan's portrayal of Nebula still stands out as one of the best performances of the film. However, don't let that the conclusion of that part of Nebula's arc trick you into a false sense of security: Gillan and her character are only going to keep skyrocketing with success. GotG Vol. 3 sees Nebula undergo even more powerful narrative growth, taking on new leadership and comforting roles to keep her found family functioning and thriving on their adventures.

From Doctor Who to Jumanji to the ever-expanding MCU, Karen Gillan has steadily become one of the best box-office draws and franchise superstars working today. Her endearing charm, impeccable acting, and even her vocal support and activism have made her one of Hollywood's most recognizable names and faces, deserving of even more recognition and fandom.

If you're searching for more Karen Gillan, you won't have to look far. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, one of the biggest films of the year, is in theaters now.

Read More About 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'