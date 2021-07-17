With director Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Karen Gillan about being part of the action-packed and violent thriller. During the wide-ranging and fun interview, she shared some cool behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the film, revealed her obsession with the TV show Friends, teased how Nebula will be very different in the upcoming Disney+ series What If…?, and more.

In addition, with Gillan set to co-star in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, she said the movie pushes the comedy even further:

“My reaction reading the script was excitement. It was like this is gonna be a hell of a ride. It’s Taika at his best and his most Taika. The Guardians in it I think are just hilarious, and also Thor is even more hilarious than he was the last time.”

Finally, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in pre-production and isn't due to start filming until later this year, Gillan revealed her reaction to first reading James Gunn's script for the sequel:

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Chloe Coleman, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.

Karen Gillan:

What was it about the project that got her involved?

What was it like hanging out between takes?

The cool slow-motion tracking shot in the 3rd act.

Filming the action scene in the bowling alley.

Which character that she has played previously would she like to have joined her in this movie to fight alongside everyone in the library?

What TV show would she love to guest star on and what would she like to guest direct?

The color choices in the film.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Gunpowder Milkshake?

What can she say about the upcoming Disney+ series What If…?

What was her reaction reading the Thor: Love and Thunder script for the first time and what can she say about the movie?

What was her reaction reading the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script?

