The Big Picture Karen Gillan is set to star in the historical comedy movie Fools, playing Queen Mary I of England.

The film explores Queen Mary's relationship with a court jester, bringing humor to a grim time in history.

Gillan mentioned the movie will have a more true-to-life depiction of Queen Mary, but with comedy.

Karen Gillan may be best known for her forays into the world of superheroes and space travel, but she's turning her hand to, and turning the clocks back with, historical comedy in one of her upcoming roles. Last month it was announced that Gillan would be starring in the movie Fools, taking on the role of Mary Tudor, or Queen Mary I of England, to give her the correct title. Or, "Bloody Mary," if you prefer. No, the film will not be about tomato juice and vodka, but rather about one of the most notorious villains in British history. An utterly humorless and sour individual, Mary Tudor was responsible for the murder of nearly 300 Protestants in the 1550s. And yet, there is more to it than meets the eye.

Set against the backdrop of the 16th century, shortly after the demise of Henry VIII, Fools chronicles the ascent of Mary I, England's first queen, to the throne amidst a nation teetering on the edge of turmoil. As the calculating Cardinal Pole schemes to consolidate his power, he fails to notice Jane Foole, a simple court jester. In a story just ripe with darkly comedic potential, the story will follow Gillan's Mary and her relationship with the court jester, to be played by Patsy Ferran. The pair hit it off, somehow, as Mary finds the jester's antics to be nothing short of hilarious and she ends up bringing some light into the darkness around a grim time in history. The film will also feature Jim Broadbent, and will be written and directed by BAFTA winner Guy Jenkin.

Why Is Karen Gillan Making a Movie About "Bloody Mary"?

The project is still in its infancy but, speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, while promoting her latest film, Sleeping Dogs, Gillan's enthusiasm for the film was evident, and she confirmed that the film was "meant to be" filmed sometime this year, although "nothing is set in stone" yet. Gillan also went into detail a bit more on the tone of the movie, adding that it would be less absurd than the likes of Yorgos Lanthimos' Oscar-winning The Favourite, but would represent a more true-to-life depiction of Mary and Jane's relationship. Gillan also noted that it was so early in the process, nothing beyond a script had been dealt with yet, but that she was intrigued by the juxtaposition of the bloodlust of the character, with the softness and comedy of the story.

"To be honest, we haven't had any conversations about it yet because there'll be a time when we dive into all the prep and everything, and we really get through it. But from reading it, it's comedic, but it's not absurd or anything. It's not The Favourite. It's a little more true to life and this relationship between the queen and her jester. But also, this queen is really interesting. She was on a little bit of a murderous rampage at the time."

Gillan's next project, Sleeping Dogs, premieres in theaters on March 22. Stay tuned for Lovitt's full interview with Gillan and watch a sneak peek from it above in the player.