Watch Karen Gillan’s Uncanny Impressions of Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart

Put Karen Gillan‘s name on a project and I’m in. Not only is she pitch-perfect in both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, but could you imagine a better Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And Gillan’s talent isn’t limited to her work in front of the lens. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend checking out her feature directorial debut, The Party’s Just Beginning, which is an extremely ambitious first feature that really shows off the authorship, style and texture Gillan brings to her work. For all of those reasons and then some, it was a real treat having Gillan in studio for an episode of Collider Ladies Night.

We hit a whole bunch of topics during our conversation like Gillan’s early days making horror movies as a kid, why she once thought she couldn’t be an action hero, certain attributes of Nebula’s that have stuck with Gillan, and also the well-known director she turned to when she finished the Party’s Just Beginning script and was ready to start filming. And on top of all of that, of course we talked Jumanji: The Next Level! Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about the Jumanji audition process, to see Gillan do impressions of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, and so much more! And if you prefer, we’ve also got the podcast version of this episode of Ladies Night for you below. Catch Gillan in action when Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters nationwide this weekend!

