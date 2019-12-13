Watch Karen Gillan’s Uncanny Impressions of Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart

–
Put Karen Gillan‘s name on a project and I’m in. Not only is she pitch-perfect in both Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, but could you imagine a better Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? And Gillan’s talent isn’t limited to her work in front of the lens. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend checking out her feature directorial debut, The Party’s Just Beginning, which is an extremely ambitious first feature that really shows off the authorship, style and texture Gillan brings to her work. For all of those reasons and then some, it was a real treat having Gillan in studio for an episode of Collider Ladies Night.
We hit a whole bunch of topics during our conversation like Gillan’s early days making horror movies as a kid, why she once thought she couldn’t be an action hero, certain attributes of Nebula’s that have stuck with Gillan, and also the well-known director she turned to when she finished the Party’s Just Beginning script and was ready to start filming. And on top of all of that, of course we talked Jumanji: The Next Level! Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about the Jumanji audition process, to see Gillan do impressions of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart, and so much more! And if you prefer, we’ve also got the podcast version of this episode of Ladies Night for you below. Catch Gillan in action when Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters nationwide this weekend!
Karen Gillan:
- 00:55 – Jumanji: The Next Junket; do junkets get any better than that?
- 01:22 – Would Gillan go bungee jumping?
- 02:25 – Would Gillan rather do interviews with a co-star who talks too much or not enough?
- 04:05 – The first movie Gillan remembers seeing.
- 05:02 – New York or LA?
- 05:32 – When Gillan first pictured herself “making it” what did it look like and how does it compare to the career she has now?
- 06:24 – Does Gillan do more stunts on The Next Level than she did on Welcome to the Jungle?
- 06:57 – Gillan’s running skills and habits she’d picked up from playing Nebula.
- 08:37 – How to balance not wanting to say no to opportunities early on in your career with picking and choosing the right roles.
- 09:18 – She once auditioned for a horror experience called Chamber of Horrors and didn’t get the gig.
- 10:23 – How Gillan overcomes rejection while pursuing new roles.
- 11:16 – The first time Gillan was offered a role and didn’t have to audition.
- 12:10 – The importance of having a positive state of mind; who encouraged Gillan to have that mentality early on in her career.
- 13:10 – The advice Gillan would give to an actor first starting out.
- 14:00 – Did Gillan have to audition for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle?
- 14:27 – As a big fan of the original Jumanji, how did Gillan feel the first time she heard the pitch for Welcome to the Jungle?
- 16:01 – The first time Gillan, Johnson, Black and Hart were all in costume together.
- 16:41 – What was it like first finding out that she’d star opposite Johnson, Black and Hart? Was she intimidated?
- 17:55 – Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black: “F, marry, kill” …… or “have a fight scene with, a cry scene with, have an improv scene with.”
- 19:15 – When did Gillan first realize that she wanted to make her own movies, too?
- 20:15 – Gillan loves Scream! She weighs in on whether the new Scream movie should be a continuation or a reboot.
20:52 – The horror movies Gillan made as a kid.
- 21:49 – With her acting career well underway, when did Gillan decide she wanted to pivot and direct a film?
- 22:38 – What was it about directing that surprised her the most?
- 24:34 – Why did she decide to make The Party’s Just Beginning her feature directorial debut?
- 25:40 – Who’s the first person Gillan turned to when she finished the script and was ready to make The Party’s Just Beginning?
- 26:54 – How has Gillan’s experience directing changed her work as an actor; what element of filmmaking is she eager to learn more about?
- 27:35 – Of all the incredible directors she’s worked with, who’s the one she benefited from observing the most?
- 29:08 – What’s Gillan’s on-set vice?
- 29:20 – What’s the last show Gillan watched a full season of?
- 29:40 – Gillan does impressions of Johnson, Hart and Black.
- 30:28 – Gillan’s biggest fear overcome.