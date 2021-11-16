Karen Gillan and Danny Elfman are returning to Disney once again for an all-new musical project. Deadline reports that the Guardians of the Galaxy star will star in Rhona Who Lives By The River, a new musical series for Disney+ created by Emily Kapnek and featuring music created and overseen by four-time Oscar nominee Elfman, to be produced by 20th Television Animation and featured animation from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the studio behind Robot Chicken.

Currently in development, Rhona Who Lives By The River will follow Rhona #3 (Gillan), the third most interesting Rhona in a tiny Scottish town, who believes her life to be utterly boring and uninteresting. But after a freak accident, Rhona is suddenly able to make her own wishes come true, changing her life forever in ways she could never have imagined.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said:

“We’re so pleased that Emily and Karen chose Disney Branded as their home. They’re exceptional at creating characters that embody powerful moments of anticipation, humor, and warmth. Along with Danny, a music visionary who sees all the magic that’s possible in a story; we know that we are in great hands.”

Kapnek is set to serve as showrunner for the animated series, with Gillan and Elfman also serving as executive producers on the project. Kapnek has produced a number of projects under the Disney umbrella previously, including the cult hit Suburgatory for ABC, as well as Selfie and Splitting Up Together, and has also worked on series like Parks and Recreation.

Gillan continues to work with Disney as a Marvel superhero, set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Elfman continues his reign as a Disney Legend, having worked on classic animated projects like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Meet the Robinsons, as well as live-action projects like Alice in Wonderland.

There is no release date yet for Rhona Who Lives By The River.

