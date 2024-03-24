The Big Picture Karen Huger crashed her Maserati while under the influence but nobody else was harmed.

Huger refused to take a breathalyzer test on the scene.

Huger's statement fails to address the DUI incident, causing surprise among fans.

The Grand Dame of Potomac is one Maserati short. Karen Huger was under the influence when she crashed her car, destroying the vehicle while no one else was harmed. Huger, who stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac and prides herself on etiquette, also reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer while on the scene. The Montgomery County Police Department confirmed that the reality star was cited for driving under the influence.

Huger has released a statement to TMZ about the incident that reads as follows: "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience .I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami. Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I would like to stress, it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving, and may this be a reminder to all to use their seatbelts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life.”

Nowhere in Huger's statement does she bring up her DUI charge or whether she actually refused to take a breathalyzer while on the scene. According to reports, there was no other car, but instead Huger hit a median and a crosswalk sign. There was no mention of another car by Radar Online in their report on it.

Karen Huger's Crash Report Reveals Damaging Details

Image via Bravo

MCPD's public information director, Shiera D. Goff, told Radar Online about the incident, noting, "The driver, Karen Huger, was taken into custody and transported to the 2nd District station in Bethesda, where she was arrested and cited for driving under the influence. She was then released."

Per the incident report, Huger is lucky to walk away from the accident only “bruised up a bit.” First responders reportedly had to pull Huger from the wreck. "Crews extinguished a small fire under the vehicle with a water extinguisher," the report notes. The police report said that Huger had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a “strong smell of alcohol” on her breath. Officers also found two bottles of wine upon a search. This is Huger's second DUI. She admitted to getting another 10 years before the Bravo series premiered.

