Inspired by the book series by Val McDermid, the crime drama Karen Pirie (currently streaming at BritBox) follows the newly promoted Scottish detective (played by Lauren Lyle) as she pursues a reopened cold case that’s also the subject of a true crime podcast. Unraveling the threads lead to shocking discoveries and DS Karen Pirie is determined to uncover the truth of what happened, regardless of who it points the finger at.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Lyle talked about how much she’s loved playing this character, how her experience on Karen Pirie compared to her work on Outlander (where she plays Marsali), how deeply she dove into this case during the shoot, delivering the final crime breakdown once the killer has been revealed, wearing the fanny pack (aka bum bag), whether fans will see her on more Outlander, if there could be more Karen Pirie, and what she looks for in a project.

Collider: I absolutely loved this series. It was so compelling. It really felt so much like reading a great page-turner.

LAUREN LYLE: Yeah, totally. It really is. The backbone of the whole thing is how thrilling a book it is. And then, Emer Kenny’s adaptation has been allowed to flip it on its head a little bit and go even further. Karen, is actually hardly in the book. She comes in towards the end and helps solve the case. So, Emer had to really weave in some excitement for her and make it all about Karen, to begin with. It’s been fab.

I love watching you in this because it’s so different from your role in Outlander. You’re so good on Outlander, but watching you on that show, I wouldn’t have immediately imagined you in this role, and it’s awesome when an actor gets an opportunity like that. When this opportunity came your way, what were you most excited about and what were you most nervous about, in playing this character?

LYLE: Thank you for saying that. That makes me feel like I’m versatile, as an actor, if it’s not obvious. What you’re looking for, as an actor, is to be doing parts that are different to things you’ve done previously, and I do think it’s really different. She’s a very sarcastic, dry, determined, bright young woman. The thing that made me most excited about it was that. When I first started reading it, it was funny. I was like, “Oh, my God, there’s real levity to this, the way it’s written, with how witty it is and how sparky it is.” But at the same time, we’re still handling very dark, meaningful subject matter, and we’re actually saying something in the show, not shying away from the controversial nature of the police.

We’re not actually making Karen a flawless hero within the police. She’s got her issues, and she highlights the issues, like the misogyny and masculine nature of her workplace, and how it’d actually just be so much easier, if they all got out of the way and she could just get on with it. She really would rather that. So, I was really excited by that, by about how funny it could be, and that we were allowed to laugh. It’s not comedy, but it’s levity, and that’s natural. We do that in life. When it’s dark and it’s hard, there has to be times of humor. I also think it’s funny because people are laughing at the reactions and going, “Well, that’s how I would react. That’s how I would feel.” You see it through Karen’s lens, and she’s looking at how ridiculous so much of the situation is, when the men come to work in three-piece suits. She’s like, “What on earth are you doing?”

You’ve been through a lot, physically and emotionally, with both this and Outlander. Between the two shows, you really get put through the ringer. How did the two experiences compare, on that levels? Was one more fully exhausting than the other?

LYLE: I have to say Karen Pirie was more exhausting simply because I was in almost every single scene of the show, and I was interacting with every single character in the whole show. That, in itself, is intense. It’s really something to have to wrap your head around, with a case like that. And the hard thing was knowing who’d done it, but at the same time, having to walk into scenes going, “Okay, do I trust him? Do I not trust him? Is he dead? Is he not dead yet?” As that happened, I had a whole case up on my wall, of all the characters and all their personality traits and ways in which it would be interesting to catch them when I was interrogating them, and things like that. It really felt like I was actually being a detective, a lot of the time. I’d go down to set, even if I wasn’t in a scene, just to watch what was going on. I’d go down to set when it was the nineties stuff that was shooting, just so that I knew what would’ve happened and what it would’ve looked like. It just felt useful for Karen to be really clear on it. I imagine that she would’ve had so many photos to be looking through, and she’d have done so much research that I, myself, did lots, in that sense. And I watched every detective show you could watch. With Outlander, the hours are insane, and the corsets make it really hard to work. Especially with Season 5 and 6 of Outlander, I was knackered because I was in so much of it, as well. The epic level of Outlander is insane, and you’re worked hard, but I loved it. It’s just a different thing, being outside in the cold. Outlander really helps make you feel like you’re working quite hard, which is quite cool.

It’s so interesting that you essentially brought this case home with you while you were working on this. At the same time, did that ever weigh on you? Were you ever like, “Oh, my God, I can’t look at this anymore. I just need to take a walk”?

LYLE: Yes. Honestly, when I’d come home at night, I would have to navigate my evenings in silence. I couldn’t play music. I couldn’t watch TV. I came home, and I’d cook dinner in complete silence. I lived in a really lovely apartment that overlooked the hills and the city, and I would look at the view, make dinner, and then learn lines. I honestly lived in Karen. We called it Karen Pirie Land. I lived in Karen Pirie Land, the whole time. And then, at the end, we were really sad. We were like, “I don’t want to leave Karen Pirie Land. It’s so nice here.” But it was a lot.

What was it like to lead a show like this? When you’re in the number one position, and you’re playing the title character, people automatically look to you to set the tone. What is that like, when you’re also playing a role that demands everything from you?

LYLE: It’s really a whole new level. There’s one level of leading something, and then there’s the next level of being the titular character and the name of the show and having to navigate that. It was, at times, overwhelming to deal with, but I loved having the responsibility. I’ve watched lots of leading actors set a tone on set, and I loved getting the chance to do that. I felt like I was hosting a party the whole time, and I just wanted everyone to have a good time. It was my party, and I wanted every department to feel heard and seen. It was Emer Kenny’s first time heading a show and writing it. It was my first time heading something. The whole time, we were like, “I can’t believe we were being allowed to do this. They’ve just left us to our own devices.” We felt like a bunch of children. The cast had a lot of newcomers, which made for a very happy set because everyone was just thrilled to be there. No one was cast because they were famous. Everyone was just really right for the part. The posters started going up in the U.S., and I was sent photos of my face everywhere, and that, in itself, is incredibly surreal. It doesn’t actually feel quite real, at times. I keep feeling like, “No one’s going to know who I am. No one’s going to know that.” But then, I forget that everyone loves Outlander, and this show has become quite big in the UK, so hopefully it just grows and grows. But seeing posters of yourself everywhere is weird. I’ve started to get stopped for it now. I’m often stopped for Outlander, but I’m also stopped for Karen Pirie and I’m like, “What?!” I feel like no one will ever care as much about the show as I will, or Emer because she wrote it. We both felt like it was our baby. And I really feel passionately about how good it is. I just want everyone to like it.

The whole breakdown of the crime that you give at the end of this was so remarkable to watch. What’s it like to deliver a scene like that, when you have to convey so much information and your scene partner is someone who’s refusing to speak or respond?

LYLE: That was a really big scene. That was a nine or 10-page monologue, and we shot that on my birthday. The whole shoot, I had in the back of my mind that this nine to 10-page monologue was coming up that I had to learn. And they wanted to do it all in one take, so I had to learn it and be good at it and know what to do. It was a lot. So, on my birthday, it was looming. It was quite a present to get, but I loved it. My brain got really good at learning lines. I could just snap into learning lines. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to learn lines quickly, so I just did it. Also, by that point, I really knew the case and it felt very personal. It feels very personal, as a case, for Karen. It’s not just a body that we’re seeing, when it comes to Rosie. We really see her life and who she was. And for Karen, she’s also a young woman in her twenties who knows what it means to be afraid to walk home at night and the dangers of trying to get home. We shot that towards the end of the shoot, so it felt very personal. There was a lot of nuance around that. It was insane.

There are so many levels to this, with her solving the case, realizing who the perpetrator is, and coming to the understanding that really the only reason she had this job was because everyone sort of just assumed she would fail at it, but she still persevered and she solved the crime. What does that mean to you? How does that make you feel about her, and the kind of person she was to play and to live in?

LYLE: Yeah, it’s something that I know well, being a young person and a woman. I don’t like to say that it’s just about being a woman. I think lots of young people, lots of minorities, and anyone that has maybe got another cross to bear or battle, knows what it feels like to be underestimated and to feel like you’re maybe in a room just for one token reason, and how frustrating that can feel. But also, knowing that it’s a good thing because your voice is then being heard. That’s what Karen feels. Emer talked about it a lot, being a woman and a writer. She’s often in writers’ rooms as the token woman there, but she also knows that’s a good thing because she’s there. It’s just frustrating knowing that’s one of the reasons that she’s been put there. And I think Karen knows that she’s good enough, and she’s better than the others when it comes to solving this, but she has this absolute frustration around having to battle down this invisible door that just happens to exist, and does against her control. She’s got to prove that she can be good at her job, and she’s got to prove why she’s good. If they would just get out the way, she could do it. She’d be in a much better position, if the men with the ties would just get out of the way

Your most frequent scene partner and your most constant relationship in this is your fanny pack, which you call a bum bag. What was that like to wear? Were you happy to leave it behind and never have to see it again?

LYLE: No, I loved it. The way it came about was that Val McDermid, who wrote the books, really wanted Karen to have a bag of some kind. I didn’t want her to have a big bag full of files because I just felt that was cumbersome. I didn’t want to be carrying something around, all the time. I had huge creative control around what Karen would look like and had really clear ideas of what I wanted for her. She’s described as being unfashionable and vanity free, but not ugly. I wanted her to be accidentally cool and a bit accidentally iconic. I wanted the sweater vests, and things like that. And then, I had an idea and I said, “Well, lots of young people my age will wear a bum bag or a fanny pack across their front, across their chest. Why doesn’t Karen just wear it the proper way that you’re supposed to wear it?” She’s a very practical person. So, I put it on and they were like, “No, it looks too cool.” And I was like, “Hold on. Video me walking around the office and marching about like Karen would.” I moved some boxes around, and I told some people what to do, and I walked around the production office in full costume with the bum bag, and we sent it back and they all went, “Oh, great. Yeah, you’re not cool, at all. That’s fab. Go for it.” So, we kept it because they loved it. Every detective has got something. Vera has got her coat. Sherlock has got various things. Doctor Who has got the sonic screwdriver. Karen has a bum bag. That’s her thing. And then, there’s the mystery of what’s inside it. Things slowly get revealed over time, as far as what’s inside it. I had loads of people call me and say, “Oh, my God, thank God something came out of the bum bag. Finally! I’ve been waiting for that moment.”

I feel like it takes a very special, confident person to be able to put one of those on and be okay wearing it all day.

LYLE: It’s been very popular. I’m going to name drop now, but Saoirse Ronan messaged me saying, “Lauren, the bum bag, finally! We’re delighted that it came out in episode two that something was in it because all we were focusing on is what’s in the bum bag.” I was like, “Great, an Oscar nominated actress, and what she’s worried about is what’s inside the bum bag.” It became a bit of a talking point, with the mystery around it, which I’m absolutely thrilled about it. I absolutely love it.

We know that Outlander is coming back for Season 7, but we don’t know what’s happening with your character. I can’t imagine they’ll just send Marsali and Fergus off, and we’ll never see or hear from them again. Can you say anything about when you’ll return?

LYLE: I’m not really allowed to say much, to be honest. There’s maybe a bit of a Karen Pirie hiatus, at the moment, but I’m not really allowed to say too much for now. It’s open.

And what about Karen Pirie? Will we get more of her? I feel like she could solve crimes for many more years.

LYLE: Again, I’m not allowed to say. I do know some things, but I’m not allowed to say. But there are more books, which is a good thing.

Especially after projects that are the quality level of Outlander and Karen Pirie, how hard is it to find the next thing? Are you ever worried that you won’t find another character that cool?

LYLE: That’s the thing. To be honest, at the moment, I’m just trying to find something that’s different from what I’ve done last. I’ll get bored, if I just do the same stuff, all the time. I’m doing a film right now (called Something in the Water) that I’m filming out in the Dominican Republic. It’s a survival thriller, and I’m playing this very glamorous, redheaded, mad woman who’s getting married. She’s very eccentric and funny. And then, she falls from grace, and it all gets a bit dark, and she’s got to try and survive. She’s English, and she’s from the north of England. It’s very different. It’s just a totally different energy to what I was playing with Karen and with Marsali. That’s really the focus, at the moment. And I’m wanting to do more film. I’ve done quite a lot of TV, so I’m quite keen to do some more film. And I really miss theater. I started in theater. My first job was a play called The Crucible, in the West End at the Old Vic Theatre, which is one of the most iconic West End theaters you could ever work in. My background before that was small theater. So, I really would love to get back to theater, as well, and do something that’s exciting.

Karen Pirie is available to stream at BritBox.