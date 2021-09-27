With The Morning Show now streaming new episodes on Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Karen Pittman about what fans can look forward to on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama series. If you haven’t seen the trailer, The Morning Show Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of season one, as co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and new co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) had just gone public about the network's history of burying inappropriate behavior and abuse from some of its most lauded employees like Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin). In the second season, UBA is struggling to find its footing while a new virus is slowly spreading around the world.

During the interview, she talked about the many things Season 2 deals with, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the show, if her storyline got changed when they reworked the script due to COVID, how she gets ready to film an emotional charged scene, the way she views Billy Crudup’s character (Cory Ellison), and more. In addition she talks about joining the new Sex and the City series, And Just Like That, and which of her friends and family were most excited about her role.

The Morning Show also stars Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Hasan Minhaj, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the cast for season two are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award-winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Watch what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Karen Pittman

Which of her friends and family were most excited when she got cast in the upcoming Sex and the City series, And Just Like That?

What can she say about her character and role on the series?

What can she tease fans about The Morning Show Season 2?

Does she view Billy Crudup’s character (Cory Ellison) as a good or bad person, or does it depend on the day of the week?

How does she get ready to film a very emotional scene?

What does she think people would be surprised about the making of The Morning Show?

How did her storyline change as a result of the COVID shutdown during filming?

