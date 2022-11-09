A sequel to the 2017 crime drama Wind River is in production, and will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland. The film, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, will see Martin Sensmeier reprise his role from the original film, with production beginning in January.

Wind River was a 2017 crime film written and directed by Taylor Sheridan that followed an FBI Agent who teamed up with a wildlife tracker to solve the murder of a young woman on a Native American reservation. It starred Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Graham Greene, and Sensmeier. Sensmeier played Chip, the brother of the murdered girl. Wind River: The Next Chapter will pick up with Chip, who is a newly registered tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game Administration. When a series of “ritualistic murders” on the reservation goes unsolved, the FBI enlists Chip for help. He soon finds himself caught between the FBI, a vigilante, and the people on the reservation he’s lived with his whole life. So far, Sensmeier is the only cast member announced for the sequel.

Skogland is a veteran television director. She is known for directing multiple episodes of hit series like The Loudest Voice, The Walking Dead, and The Handmaid’s Tale. The latter show earned her an Emmy nomination. Skogland also recently directed all six episodes of the Marvel Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Her film work includes directing such movies as The Stone Angel and Fifty Dead Men Walking. Skogland is also currently attached to direct Gal Gadot’s Cleopatra movie.

Image via Disney+

The script for Wind River: The Next Chapter was written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman. Together they have written episodes of hit series like Friday Night Lights, Last Resort, and The Blacklist. The pair have also written films like Gold and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider together.

Wind River: The Next Chapter is being produced by Matthew George through Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, and by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee through Thunder Road Pictures. Executive Producers on the film will include Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard, and Hernan Narea.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Wind River: The Next Chapter. Check out the sequel’s full synopsis and the original film’s trailer below: