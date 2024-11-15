This year’s Cannes Film Festival broke with tradition when it came to the highly coveted Best Actress prize. While typically this trophy is handed out to just one standout performance, the jury headed by Greta Gerwig decided to award it to the four female stars of Emilia Pérez, the audacious new crime comedy musical by director Jacques Audiard. Perhaps the festival wanted to highlight the novelty of a female-fronted genre film, but anyone who has seen Emilia Pérez knows that all four performances were critical to the narrative at hand. While it was great to see Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña finally pick up accolades for their work, the breakout performance by Karla Sofía Gascón is undeniably the most compelling aspect of Emilia Pérez.

The praise given to Gascón should not in any way diminish what her co-stars were able to do. While there have been many pop stars who have attempted to break into serious acting, Gomez has proven herself worthy of the profession, as her performance in Only Murders in the Building continues to get better with each season. Fans might recognize Saldaña best for her roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar franchises, but she’s also been doing smaller projects over the years, like Infinitely Polar Bear, which shows off her range. Also sharing in the Cannes trophy was Adriana Paz, a legendary Mexican actress who some viewers might recognize from her brief roles in Elysium and Spectre. However, nothing defines cinematic bravery like what Gascón does in Emilia Pérez, as the film’s bold narrative swings would not work without the authenticity that she brought to her performance.

What Is 'Emilia Pérez' About?

Emilia Pérez centers on the ruthless Mexican cartel leader Juan "Manitas" Del Monte, who decides to enlist the hardworking lawyer Rita Mora Castro (Saldaña) to help her go through gender-reaffirming surgery to complete her transition to womanhood, thus becoming Emilia. Emilia’s chief concern is the safety of her family, as her wife Jessi (Gomez) and children are in the dark about the situation. Rita and Emilia part ways after their initial interaction, but four years pass, and their lives intersect once more. Emilia finds a newfound desire to give back to the community that has been ravaged by crime, which means that some of her enemies in the past may still be trying to take her down. However, she also begins to form a tight bond with Epifanía (Paz), whose life had been severely traumatized by the cartel conflict.

To say that Emilia Pérez is a mashup of genres would be an understatement. While it begins as an intense crime thriller, the film eventually transforms into a dark comedy of errors, as Rita, Jessi, and Emilia all try to determine each other's motivations. It’s also a musical, and Audiard delivers show-stopping numbers that play off the various locations and inherent beauty of the Mexican community. A film with such wildly different tonal shifts could have risked being far too convoluted for its own good, but Gascón gives Emilia a unique character arc that gives a throughline to the various subplots.

Gascón Makes Emilia a Complex Anti-Hero

Hollywood has certainly not done enough to give opportunities to transgender actors, especially when trans roles are often given to cis actors, such as Eddie Redmayne in The Danish Girl or Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent. While casting the role of Emilia authentically was necessary, it also makes the film more powerful because Gascón gets to bring her own emotional truth to the story. The early sequences featuring Manitas operating the crime syndicate are undercut with a deep aura of sadness, as it is evident that she is deeply uncomfortable in her skin. The film rises to its most joyous points when Emilia gets to relish in the freedom that she now has, particularly in the show-stopping musical numbers “Papa” and “El Mal.” However, she’s also burdened by the fact that she isn’t able to express the truth to her children, as she claims to be their aunt in an attempt to simply spend more time with them.

Gascón turns Emilia into a complex anti-hero, as it is never ignored that she committed some heinous crimes in her life as Manitas. While much of Emilia’s journey is centered around her self-actualization, it also becomes apparent that she finds a newfound compassion for the world, which makes her dynamic with Epifanía more affecting. The notion of Emilia attempting to reconnect with her children without revealing her identity could have turned into a nonsensical farce in the vein of Mrs. Doubtfire, but it ends up being an immensely effective portrayal of what it is like to live in a broken household. The dynamic she has with Gomez is also far more complex than one might expect; although their marriage was crumbling well before Emilia completed her transition, there are brief hints at why they may have fallen in love in the first place.

Karla Sofía Gascón Overcomes the Flaws in 'Emilia Pérez'

Emilia Pérez is certainly not without its flaws, as the use of regressive terminology in reference to transitioning and some stereotypical depictions of Mexicans as drug dealers make it hard to trust the more overt attempts at being progressive. Given the nuances of ethnicity and sexuality that the film delves into, there’s an argument to be made that Audiard was simply not the right person to tell this story. However, Gascón is able to add complexity to the character of Emilia that isn’t always on the page, and certainly makes the musical sequences more exciting thanks to her terrific voice. The awards buzz seems to indicate that Gascón could very well become the first trans performer to earn a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards; while the nomination itself would be a historic one, it would also be earned purely through merit.

