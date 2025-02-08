If there’s ever been a controversial race for the Oscar, it’s Emilia Pérez’s but, more specifically, Karla Sofía Gascón’s. The star of Jacques Audiard’s film – who’s nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award – has been campaigning hard for the statuette. But, since both her and the film have come under scrutiny by the audience, situations and tweets have arisen that put Gascón in a tough spot. Accusations and declarations on her part have been alarmingly offensive and hurtful toward a wide variety of communities and individuals alike. If the Academy really supports the diversity the entertainment media constantly pushes to portray, they should set a precedent by rescinding Gascón’s nomination.

Karla Sofía Gascón Implied Foul Play From Fernanda Torres’ Team