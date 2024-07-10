The Big Picture The Karlovy Vary Film Festival featured a variety of titles from different countries with an exciting, celebratory atmosphere.

The Grand Prix at the festival was awarded to A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, a documentary about artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham.

Clive Owen, Viggo Mortensen, and Daniel Brühl were honored at the festival, with Owen dedicating his award to the festival president.

The 58th Karlovy Vary Film Festival just came to a close and this year saw a wide variety of titles hailing from various countries from Norway to South Korea to the home country of the festival, the Czech Republic. Collider was invited to attend the festival, which resulted in a week of movie screenings, lots of espresso, and very little sleep. While in Karlovy, it feels like the entire town is celebrating. On the nights when I would walk back to my hotel at 2 am after a midnight screening, the parties at the Thermal Hotel were only getting started. Along the river, you can’t walk more than a few meters without seeing someone sipping on an Aperol Spritz on the sidewalk. There’s a jovial, celebratory atmosphere that sweeps across the entire town as it becomes home to the Hollywood and European glitterati for a week. Here are the highlights of this year's Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things (2024) In A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things, the creative biography of Scottish artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, a pivotal moment in her life is explored. The film delves into May 1949, when she climbed the Grindelwald glacier in Switzerland. This transformative experience profoundly reshaped her artistic vision, leaving an indelible impact on her work for decades to come.

What Is the Karlovy Vary Film Festival?

Held in the small, coble-stoned town of Karlovy Vary an hour outside of Prague, the festival has forged a prestigious reputation since its inception in 1946, making it one of the oldest film festivals in the world. Past winners of the top award at the festival, the Grand Prix Crystal Globe include French Oscar nominee, Amélie, Jan Svěrák's The Ride the Maggie Gyllenhaal-starring drama, Sherrybaby, and Ken Loach's Kes. Each year, the festival honors one or several people with the Crystal Globe for Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, with past recipients including Willem Dafoe, Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren, and Jude Law.

The festival’s two headquarters bookend the town’s main area. On the South end, you have the opulent Pupp hotel, which hosts the gala dinners, the opening and closing ceremony afterparties, and is where the jury stays. The Thermal on the North end is where most of the cinemas are located, including the breathtaking Grand Hall. It may not be as large or luxurious as Cannes’ Palais, but it’s a beautiful venue. On the end of the spectrum, some cinema rooms had audiences sitting on plastic chairs for two hours, all on the same level, so depending on where you sat, you’d have to tilt your head up to varying degrees of angles.

But no building in Karlovy compares to the Karlovy Vary City Theater, which opened in 1886. The hard, pull-down wooden seats are worth the discomfort for the awe-inspiring architecture of the landmark. It’s a circular room with a main floor of seats and three levels of balconies that wrap around the room. Complete with red velvet curtains, a giant gold chandelier, and decorations from famous artists including Gustav Klimt, it’s a sight to behold. Steven Soderbergh was welcomed by the festival to screen his 1991 film, Kafka, for the festival’s retrospective of the writer. At the film’s screening in the theatre, the Sex, Lies, and Videotape director said “I wish it was a law that this film could only be screened in this theater — it’s spectacular.”

Who Won the Top Awards at This Year's Karlovy Vary Film Festival?

There are two juries for the KVIFF, one for the Crystal Globe Competition and one for the Proxima Competition. The main jury was made up of Australian actor, Geoffrey Rush; American film producer, Christine Vachon; Icelandic screenwriter Sjón; Czech actor Eliška Křenková; and Hungarian filmmaker, Gábor Reisz. The Proxima jury included Filipina producer Bianca Balbuena; Dutch editor Wouter Jansen; Mexican filmmaker, Daniela Michel; and Sudanese director and writer, Mohamed Kordofani; and Czech director Adéla Komrzý.

The winner of the top prize, the Grand Prix, went to Mark Cousins’ A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things. The documentary follows the life and career of the 20th Century British artist, Wilhelmina Barns-Graham. While Cousins clearly has great affection for his artist, the documentary failed to give the audience a deeper insight into the artist’s mind. Cousins is known for his alternative approaches to documentary filmmaking, being best known for his 15-hour cinema doc, The Story of Film: An Odyssey in 2011. While his methods of mixing interviews, footage, and narration in a more experimental style are enthralling, they become a distraction from the story Cousins is trying to enlighten us about.

The second-place award, Special Jury Prize, went to Lilja Ingolfsdottir’s Loveable from Norway. The drama revolves around the breakdown in the marriage of Maria and Sigmund, but ends up being more about Maria’s relationship with herself. It’s a beautiful, raw, and incisive look at the complexities that arise in one’s relationship with oneself, and how self-hatred can be a catastrophic force of destruction in people’s lives. Ingolfsdottir’s script is devastating but the movie is made by the powerhouse lead performance of Helga Guren, who committed her entire self to the role, earning her the award for Best Actress. Thomas Robsahm, producer of The Worst Person in the World also worked on Loveable, which absolutely deserves a world audience. Hopefully, between Robsahm’s involvement and its KVIFF win, this film will make it all the way to the Oscars, and earn an audience across the world.

The Právo Audience Award, which is voted on by the public and not just the jury, went to the Czechoslovak production, Waves. The Special Jury Mention winners were My Lovely Pig Slaughter, another Czechoslovak production, and Noaz Deshe’s Xoftex, a co-production between Germany and France

Best Director winner was Nelicia Low for Pierce, a thriller co-production between Singapore, Taiwan, and Poland. Low gave the most emotional speech of the night and was clearly moved by the great honor. There were two Best Actor winners, Ton Kas and Guido Pollemans for their performances as a father and son in the Dutch-Beligan movie Three Days of Fish. Only Pollemans was there to accept the award, who rushed to Karlovy upon hearing about his victory the day before. He gave his own speech and then read out a brief one that Kas had sent him. As stated before, Helga Guren won Best Actress for Loveable which was to the surprise of no one.

In the Proxima category, the Special Mention went to the Czech drama, March to May. The Jury Prize winner was the army drama Night Has Come, a co-production between Peru, Mexico, and Spain. The top award in the Proxima section was given to Zhengfan Yang’s Stranger, co-produced by the US, China, Netherlands, Norway, and France.

Clive Owen, Viggo Mortensen, and Daniel Brühl Were Honored at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival