Less than two weeks remain until Eastern Europe's prestigious Karlovy Vary International Film Festival kicks off its 2024 iteration, and it appears the stars are bound for the Czech Republic. A stacked lineup of guests and honorees was announced that will appear at the 58th edition of the festival, several of whom will host special screenings and workshops with attendees. Leading the charge is three-time Oscar nominee Viggo Mortensen, who will receive the KVIFF President's Award during the opening ceremony and share his recent directorial effort The Dead Don't Hurt to begin the festivities.

Mortensen is beloved internationally for his impressive career in cinema, working with acclaimed directors from David Cronenberg to Renny Harlin, Jane Campion, Brian De Palma, and many more while raking in awards from across the globe. He's best known for his turn as Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but his career is varied and now features more efforts behind the camera, beginning with 2020's Falling. This isn't his first time being honored by KVIFF in some form, as Matt Ross's Captain Fantastic, which featured an acclaimed turn from Mortensen, won the audience award at the festival back in 2016. Joining him in receiving the President's Award at this year's festival are Monsieur Spade and Children of Men star Clive Owen and Rush alum and the MCU's Baron Zemo Daniel Brühl. Owen's 2004 award-winning romantic drama Closer will be screened in his honor during the closing ceremony, while Brühl will share his directorial debut Next Door.

Aerofilms CEO Ivo Andrle was thrilled at the notion of bringing Mortensen's The Dead Don't Hurt to Czech audiences ahead of its wider release in the country. The film showcases all the acclaimed actor's skills, from his screen presence opposite Vicky Krieps to his eye as a director, writer, and producer, and his ear as a composer. Andrle said of the occasion:

"We are excited to bring a truly unique experience to the Czech audiences this year. On July 4th, we will release in theatres across the country the opening film of Karlovy Vary Film Festival - The Dead Don’t Hurt. Just a few days after the festival’s opening ceremony that traditionally attracts maximum media attention. We believe that many film lovers in our territory will enjoy the proposition of watching such a great and spotlighted film on their local screens and experience a piece of the festival’s best content on their own."

Steven Soderbergh, Nicole Holofcener, Michel Franco, and More to Appear at KVIFF

As announced with the official film selections last month, KVIFF 2024 will accompany its celebrations of Eastern European cinema with a retrospective of legendary author Franz Kafka. Several films relating to his work and life will be screened at the festival, including Steven Soderbergh's biopic/mystery thriller Kafka as well as his re-edited and vastly different version Mr. Kneff. However, attendees will get a rare treat as the Oscar winner is confirmed to attend in person for both screenings as part of the retrospective. He'll be joined in the Czech Republic by another Academy Award nominee, Nicole Holofcener, who will take part in a tribute to her award-winning career by introducing three of her best features, including 2010's Please Give, 2013's Enough Said, and last year's You Hurt My Feelings.

Rounding out the list of guests is a handful of filmmakers attending to share their latest features, including Michel Franco, Juho Kuosmanen, Sergei Loznitsa, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Daniele Luchetti, and Ti West. Additionally, Franco will serve as the mentor for a master class included in KVIFF's Future Frames program for emerging artists. The event also announced that Benicio Del Toro will be the star of this year's promotional trailer for the festival which will be unveiled at the opening ceremony. Karlovy Vary will open with a bang, as the trailer and screening of The Dead Don't Hurt will also be accompanied by a concert featuring the British band Kosheen and the Czech Republic's Eurovision entrant Aiko that will be free for the public. Finally, attendees can expect to see a unique exhibition at this year's festival, as Czech-Slovak photographer Tono Stano shares his collection of shots capturing the many stars who have appeared at the event over the years.

Everything kicks off for the KVIFF on June 28 and runs through July 6. More information about the festival is available on its official website.