During festival season, we are introduced to some of the most anticipated movie releases and discover many hidden pearls among the thousands of films produced worldwide yearly. As a portal concerned with bringing you the best of cinema, big and small, Collider keeps expanding its reach and attending some of the most prestigious festivals in the US and abroad. Earlier this year, we crossed the ocean to cover the Berlin Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival, two of the most traditional cinema events in the world. The next European event on our list is the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, held annually in July in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

Founded in 1946, the KVIFF has slowly become Central and Eastern Europe's leading film event. Besides giving a special place for Czech productions, the KVIFF also features hundreds of films from all over the world, often introducing new filmmakers and giving the support younger generations need to keep expanding the boundaries of the seventh art. We are thrilled to attend the festival and report everything we hear and see to our readers. Here’s what we are most excited about 2023’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The Red Carpet and Special Awards

Image via KVIFF

Every film festival allows us to mingle with the stars. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about future projects and get fresh scoops. While we can only know who’s invited to the festival once we get there, some big Hollywood stars are already confirmed as part of the festival. For instance, Russell Crowe will receive a Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, an award that was already granted to stars such as Willem Dafoe, Robert DeNiro, and Julianne Moore. The KVIFF President’s Award, given to remarkable actors, directors, and producers, will also be granted to Academy Awards winner Alicia Vikander (Ex-Machina, The Danish Girl) and Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting, Obi-Wan Kenobi). In addition, with the period drama Firebrand opening the 2023 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, we expect the cast and crew to be there, including Jude Law.

Russel Crowe’s Musical Presentation

Image via KVIFF

Crowe will not only be a guest of honor in 2023’s KVIFF, but the star will also kick off the festivities thanks to a show with his band Indoor Garden Party. The multi-hyphenate star has been performing music since the 1980s, but his latest band only got together in 2009, born from a partnership with Canadian musician Alan Doyle. Corwe’s Indoor Garden Party is not the only musical guest in the festival, as the opening concert will also feature legendary British band Morcheeba.

KVIFF’s Diversified Film Selection

Image via KVIFF

Most theater chains focus on exhibiting only the latest Hollywood blockbusters. And while we love those movies too, a film festival allows us to get in touch with different voices from all over the world. The main competition of 2023’s Karlovy Vary Film Festival includes nine world and two international premieres. On the second competitive second, the Proxima Competition, 2023’s KVIFF offers ten world and two international premieres. There’s also the Special Screenings, which doesn’t grant an award but presents world or European premieres exclusively. In short, we’ll be able to watch many new movies before they become available anywhere else.

Among the movies we are most excited to see are Pascal Plante’s (Nadia, Butterfly) thriller Red Rooms; Thomas Imbach’s (Mary Queen of Scots) documentary about Jean-Luc Godard, Say God By; Babak Jalali’s immigration drama Freemont; and David Jařab’s adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness starring Brian Caspe, Snake Gas. There are also many exciting titles from filmmakers making their feature debut, such as Michèle Jacob’s horror The Lost Children and Robert Hloz’s sci-fi Restore Point. With hundreds of movies available in feature and short formats, the most challenging part will be fitting everything we want to watch into the calendar.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival takes place from June 30 to July 8. You can check out the full slate of programming at the KVIFF website. Check out our recent interview with Crowe below: