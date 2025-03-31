While the international interest in Korean pop culture was on the rise long before Squid Game entered the sphere, the Netflix show catapulted this profitable intersection of the juggernaut streaming service and South Korea firmly into mainstream media. Now, there is an ever-expanding catalog of K-dramas to look out for, including a six-episode series that invites us into a tangled plot of satisfying karmic retribution. Karma, based on the webtoon of the same name, is the debut series of director Lee Il-hyung (A Violent Prosecutor) that invites some fan-favorite actors together to create a thrilling ride of cover-ups, desperation, and white-hot revenge. Joining the stories of six characters together, the show hosts Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Shin Min-a (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Lee Hee-jun (A Killer Paradox), Kim Sung-kyun (Officer Black Belt), Lee Kwang-soo (Sinkhole), and Gong Seung-yeon (The First Responders).

What Is Netflix's 'Karma' About?

Karma operates on two timelines that are set 15 days apart, and it opens up with the present, where a survivor of a fire in an abandoned building is treated in a hospital. The doctors fight to keep him alive, but the facial reconstruction is less successful, resulting in the patient being covered with burn scars for life. The show cuts to 15 days prior, when we meet five of our six main characters — including the Debtor (Hee-jun), who is desperately figuring out ways to earn money to pay off his debt to a loan shark. Upon finding out his father has a life insurance policy that would ensure a huge payout if he were killed in a motor accident or for medical reasons, the Debtor recruits his shady coworker Gil-ryong (Sung-kyun) to stage a hit-and-run. However, the plan goes awry as, upon talking to the police, the Debtor finds out that his father's body was buried, implicating murder rather than an accident — now, he is the number one suspect.

Later that night, another two seemingly unrelated characters, Glasses (Kwang-soo) and Yu-jeong (Seung-yeon), are driving down the highway in the middle of the night when they hit the Debtor's father. Driving under the influence of alcohol, Glasses panics and decides to bury the body in the mountains, but the Witness (Hae-soo) sees the incident and is abducted by Glasses too. Instead of killing the Witness, Glasses makes him an accomplice, not realizing that he would later try and extort him for money. This murder ploy ties the fates of these five characters together on that hectic night, but the sixth character doesn't come into play until the present timeline. Her name is Ju-yeon (Min-a) and while we won't reveal her role in the show, her entrance ties some of the characters together in an even more meaningful and troubling way, raising the stakes even further.

'Karma' Tells a Brilliant Story, But Makes Its Female Characters an Afterthought