Netflix has released the trailer and poster for Karma’s World, an upcoming animated series created and executive produced by rap legend Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. Inspired by his oldest daughter Karma, Bridges developed the series about an aspiring rapper who changes everyone around her with the power of music. Karma’s World will be available to stream on Netflix on October 15.

The trailer introduces us to Karma, a young girl who’s always daydreaming about producing her own music videos and changing the world with the songs she writes. However, Karma needs to deal with schoolmates who tell her that girls cannot be rappers in her day-to-day life and people who make fun of her afro hair. Instead of letting these challenges knock her down, Karma puts all her creative energy into her music, making sure to tell the world how proud she is of being herself.

Talking about Karma’s World's conception, Bridges said:

“I’m so proud of Karma’s World, which was inspired by my oldest daughter Karma. It’s about a girl who wants to bring positivity to the world through her music, and each episode draws on real-life situations faced by kids today. We see Karma use her voice to help her family, friends, and community, demonstrating the power young people have to create change. I truly believe that every single person on this earth has the power to change the world for the better – just like Karma! It is important to me that kids and families around the world will identify with Karma’s World, and my goal for the show is to help spread positivity, inspire self-confidence in our children, and bring the world together through music.”

Karma’s World's voice cast includes Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris, and Jennie Stacey. The series is directed by Bronagh O'Hanlon, with Halcyon Person acting as head writer. Danielle Gillis and Lisa O'Connor produce Karma’s World.

All 15 episodes of Karma’s World will be available on Netflix on October 15. Check the new trailer below.

Here’s Karma’s World official synopsis:

Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world...she wants to change the world with it!

