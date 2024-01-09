The Big Picture Disney+ Hotstar's new series, Karmma Calling, is a remake of ABC's drama Revenge and stars Raveena Tandon.

The series, which revolves around Indrani Kothari and Karma Talwar, will explore themes of romance, betrayal, and revenge.

The Indian remake, helmed by Ruchi Narain, promises to deliver a gritty and thrilling drama, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

What goes around, comes around. This universal theme will take on a new meaning as Disney+ Hotstar’s latest series Karmma Calling drops later this month. The series led by veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is a remake of ABC’s fan-favorite drama Revenge. Fans had been anticipating the new series and now we finallt have a trailer that elaborates on themes and plot of the series.

The trailer is full of drama and intrigue as we meet Indrani Kothari (Tandon), a wealthy socialite who reigns over the social circle. Her life takes a turn when a young girl with a mysterious past, Karma Talwar, enters her social circle and meets Indrani’s son, Ahaan. As the romance between the two grows, Indrani takes it upon herself to uncover Karma’s real identity. The theme of the series is laid out as “Fear Karma, not god. God forgives but Karma never does.”

By the looks of it, Karmma Calling seems a compelling story of two powerful women in a glamorous setting that addresses the themes of romance, betrayal, and revenge. The original ABC series starring Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann and more was a fan favorite making it ABC's highest-rated series and ran for four seasons bagging various awards and accolades on its way. Going by the success of the original series, the Indian remake will keep fans glued to their seats with a compelling tale of vengeance.

Who Stars in ‘Karmma Calling?’

Image via Disney+ Hotstar

Along with Tandon, the series also cast Namrata Sheth as Karma Talwar, Varun Sood as Indrani’s son Ahaan Kothari, Vikramjeet Virk as Sameer, Viraf Patel as Zane Khan, Rohit Roy as Satyajeet, Amy Aela as Yana and more.

The upcoming series is helmed by Ruchi Narain who has credits like Guilty, Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow, Calcutta Mail and more. Coming from an independent movie background, fans can be assured that Narain will give us another gritty and thrilling drama, which will keep us on the edge of our seats. Tandon has a decorated career spanning decades in Bollywood. She is a National Film Award winner and was awarded the fourth highest Indian civilian honor, the Padma Shri, last year for her contribution to the Hindi film industry. Her credits include arthouse features like Daman, Aks, Shool and also commercial blockbusters like Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and more.

All episodes of Karmma Calling are set to premiere on January 26. You can check out the trailer below:

Revenge An emotionally troubled young woman sets out to exact revenge against the people who wronged her father. Release Date September 21, 2011 Cast Emily VanCamp , Madeleine Stowe , Joshua Bowman , Nick Wechsler , Gabriel Mann , Christa B. Allen , Karine Vanasse , James Tupper Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Thriller Seasons 4

Watch Now