Kat Dennings is set to team up with Tim Allen for the upcoming comedy sitcom, Shifting Gears, which will premiere on January 8. Long before she ever signed on to team up with Allen in the upcoming series, Dennings exploded to new levels of popularity thanks to her role as Darcy Lewis in the MCU. She first portrayed the character in Thor (2011) and has since reprised the role in the sequels, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Love and Thunder, and even in WandaVision and What If…? During a recent interview with Collider’s Christina Radish to promote Shifting Gears, Dennings spoke about her time in the MCU, and how the coolest part of it all wasn’t even something that happened on screen. When asked what its been like to play the character across multiple formats, including live action and animation, something that doesn't happen for every franchise role, Dennings said:

“That's so true. It's not. I pinch myself about that. I told my husband (Andrew W.K.) the other day that I think the coolest thing that's ever happened in my entire career is when I became a Darcy LEGO. They're called LEGO Minimates, and there's a Darcy one. I literally can't believe that I'm a LEGO. This is the best thing that's ever happened to me, besides meeting my husband. It is the best thing, ever. I can't believe that this character became this thing that's gone over so many different things. It's one of those luck of the draw things because that role originally was just supposed to be an assistant that was in a couple of scenes in Thor. And for whatever reason, they expanded it and expanded it and kept using me. Every time, I was like, "I can't believe they want me back. This is the best!" So, every time they ask for me, I will always say yes, no matter what. I just still can't believe it.”

Dennings’ portrayal as Darcy Lewis has been a breath of fresh air in the MCU since Phase 1, providing some much-needed, light-hearted comedic relief to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor movies, especially during the early Shakespearean days. Dennings’ Darcy is also set to reprise her role again in What If…? Season 3, the third and final installment in Marvel’s critically acclaimed multiversal animated series. To think that there’s a reality where Darcy Lewis only appeared in a few scenes in Thor, never to be seen again, changes the MCU to its core. Characters are why people fell in love with Marvel during its first three phases, but the big stars like Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark would undoubtedly not hold the same claim to fame today had it not been for their great supporting characters like Darcy.

Which Episode of ‘What if…?’ Season 3 Features Darcy?

Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis will feature alongside Seth Green’s Howard the Duck in What If…? Season 3, Episode 4, titled “What If… Howard the Duck got hitched?” The episode will follow Howard and Darcy on an intergalactic pleasure cruise when dangerous forces board the boat and threaten to ruin their trip. It’s unclear which other characters from the MCU and wider Marvel cannon will appear in the episode, but there are almost definitely surprises in store for potential friends and foes in Darcy and Howard’s adventure.

What If…? Season 3 premieres on December 22 and Shifting Gears drops on January 8. Stay tuned to Collier for future updates and coverage of both projects and watch the first two seasons of What If…? on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+