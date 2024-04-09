The Big Picture Kat Dennings and Tim Allen team up in new ABC comedy Shifting Gears, following a family navigating difficult times together.

Comedy will explore Matt and Riley's strained relationship as they try to make a blended family work amidst car restoration struggles.

Both actors bring their humor to the project, with Dennings known for 2 Broke Girls and the MCU, and Allen for Santa Clause and More Power.

Kat Dennings and Tim Allen are known for their distinct sense of humor, and now, the performers are ready to bring their talents together in a new comedy for ABC. According to Deadline, the project currently holds the working title of Shifting Gears, and it's set to follow a family going through a tough situation. Besides starring in the comedy in one of the lead roles, Kat Dennings will also serve as a producer on the upcoming pilot. It remains to be seen if the network will move forward with Shifting Gears and turn it into a series.

The premise of Shifting Gears follows Matt (played by Tim Allen), who's going to see his life changed when his daughter, Riley (played by Kat Dennings) and her teenage children move in with him. The relationship between Matt and Riley won't be the healthiest bond on television, especially considering how Matt is trying to keep his car restoration business alive after the loss of his wife. But with his estranged daughter and his grandchildren moving in with him, Matt will have to give his life as a family man another try, in a project that aims to amuse audiences with the awkwardness of the situation.

Dennings is known for her role as Max in 2 Broke Girls, the sitcom that followed her character and Caroline (Beth Behrs) as they tried to make a living as waitresses. The only problem was that, while Max was actually struggling with her financial situation, Caroline was the daughter of a billionaire. The duo tried to raise money in order to open their own cupcake business. Dennings has also been reprising her role as Darcy Lewis in several Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including WandaVision, What If...? and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tim Allen's Recent Hits

Tim Allen has been known for his various comedic roles over the course of his career, but in recent years, the actor has been busy with projects such as The Santa Clauses and More Power. In the Disney+ series, Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin from the original films in the franchise. But this time around, it's Calvin's job to find a successor who could become Santa Claus, allowing him to retire after many years of bringing gifts to children from all over the world. Time will tell if his role as Matt in Shifting Gears will mark another success in his track record, or if the pilot will become of his less successful projects.