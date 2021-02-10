"All I wanted is to make sure I kept Darcy's essence, but also let her grow up a bit."

The last time Kat Dennings brought her sardonic flair to the MCU was for 2013's Thor: The Dark World, and she didn't necessarily expect to ever return. But then WandaVision happened, revealing that Jane Foster's former intern had not only changed her field of study from political science to astrophysics but gotten a doctorate. However, while her newly revealed knowledge proves key to unlocking core mysteries of what exactly is going on in Westview, her wry attitude towards life hasn't changed.

While Dennings was excited to return to the role of Darcy, as she reveals below it wasn't exactly the easiest process for her, and required her to do something she doesn't normally like to do. But she's still thrilled to see how people react to the character, and also reveal which era of sitcom she'd enjoy participating in the most.

How wild is it to just be back in the Marvel Universe?

KAT DENNINGS: Very wild, really incredible and unexpected. When I got the phone call, I was like, "What?" I was so excited. I was excited to be in one movie let alone two, let alone this, so I'm so excited. And it's such a cool show and so unique from anything Marvel's ever done.

Of course. When you found out that Darcy was not only going to be a major character but a doctor — I mean, that's a major upgrade.

DENNINGS: Huge. She's obviously been in school this whole time, and it's just really fun. You rarely get to pay off a role that started out kind of small and it becomes something else, so it's really cool that I saw a few people being like, "I'm so proud of Darcy. She started out as an intern and now she's a scientist." It's so cool that people like her and can recognize that journey she's been on.

Of course. Was there anything tricky about slipping back into this particular character?

DENNINGS: Well, it's definitely a new experience. I have never revisited a role so many years later, so I had to rewatch and remember who Darcy was. But at the same time, she is a different person now. She's a grownup and she's become an expert in her field. All I wanted is to make sure I kept Darcy's essence, but also let her grow up a bit.

So you're saying that you actually went back and rewatched the first two Thor movies?

DENNINGS: Yes. Yes, I did. Only once, that's all I can take of myself on screen, but it was really fun to look back. God, the sense memory of that, it was such a wonderful experience so it was a pleasure.

When you say it sounds fun, what was the biggest, the most striking thing that came to you?

DENNINGS: Well, I don't know. God, I just remember everything about it. I remember we shot the first one in Santa Fe and I remember the weather there is nuts. I took a nap one day and I woke up and there was like a foot of snow on the ground, it was just so confusing. It was just such a good time. These things I've done marks a time in my life and watching them takes me right back, so it's fun.

I'm not going to ask you to say anything about looking forward because, of course, you can't tell me anything. But thinking about the general wide world of sitcoms, is there a particular era that you wish you could participate in?

DENNINGS: Probably the '50s — that's the aesthetic that I prefer but also, it's very cool and very technical. In that first episode when they're in that era, all of the effects were practical. All the plates and all the food going around, that was on fishing line like they used to do back in the old days and they had a live audience. They kept it really accurate to what tactics they would use to shoot those, so that was very interesting to watch for me.

So the '50s are the big one for you. Anything you hope that you get to try in the future?

DENNINGS: That's probably leading into a spoiler of some sort, so I cannot say a word.

New episodes of WandaVision are streaming Fridays on Disney+. For more, here's our thorough breakdown of the in-show commercials (and what they mean), as well as every Easter egg we've spotted to date.

