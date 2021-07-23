We also asked if she has any idea why people search "is Kate Beckinsale in Lord of the Rings?" on Google.

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Kate Beckinsale about making the action-comedy. During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Beckinsale talked about why she wanted to make this movie, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, how much fun she had working with Stanley Tucci, if she thinks he'll invite her to be on Searching for Italy Season 2, Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto, and her upcoming Paramount+ series Guilty Party. In addition, if you follow Beckinsale on Instagram, you’ve probably seen her cats and dog, which let me to asking about her pets and how one of her cats loves being dressed up. Finally, for some reason people search “is Kate Beckinsale in Lord in the Rings.” I asked her if she has any idea why.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Jolt is about a woman (Beckinsale) with a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, who experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device that she has to constantly wear. After finally finding a man she trusts, she’s heartbroken when he is killed the next day. As you can probably guess, she decides to embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Tucci.

Kate Beckinsale:

How hard is it for her to not spend all day posting pictures of her cats and dog on Instagram?

Why do people search is Kate Beckinsale in Lord in the Rings?

When did she feel like she could make a living just being an actor?

What was it about the Jolt script that said I want to do this?

How difficult is it to spend the day working with Stanley Tucci and not talk about The Devil Wears Prada?

Does she think Tucci will invite her to be on Searching for Italy Season 2 after working together in this film?

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Jolt?

Has she seen Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto yet?

What can she say about Guilty Party?

Image via Prime Video

