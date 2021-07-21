While the likelihood of another Underworld movie is slim, Kate Beckinsale told Variety in a recent red carpet interview for her new film Jolt that she’s still interested in playing the role of Selene and that she has an idea for how that could happen:
“I really wanted them to do an ‘Underworld’-‘Blade’ mashup. What a duo that would be. I would definitely do that, but I think they just wanted to reboot ‘Blade’ as ‘Blade’ so they didn’t go for it.”
The Underworld franchise launched in 2003, created by Len Wiseman, Kevin Grevioux, and Danny McBride, and follows the vampire Selene who is caught in the middle of a war between her kind and Lycans (the franchise’s werewolves). Marvel’s Blade franchise was a comics-to-film adaptation that chronicled the titular character played by Wesley Snipes, who was a half-human/half-vampire with a mission to kill his fellow vampires.
This isn’t the first time that Beckinsale has discussed the proposed an Underworld-Blade mashup. Back in 2016, Polygon reported that the idea was brought up during a fan Q&A at New York Comic-Con. Unfortunately, according to Beckinsale, Marvel passed on the crossover, seeing as their sights were set on rebooting the Blade franchise.
Bassam Tariq was recently announced as the director for Marvel’s upcoming Blade film, which stars Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the role that was originated by Snipes in 1998. Marvel has also hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script.
The rights to Underworld belong to Sony, so it would be unlikely to see the characters crossover with Marvel’s Blade. However, Sony does hold the rights to Spider-Man and they have been able to make it work with Disney. Crossovers aside, Beckinsale also told Variety that should she get the call to play Selene again, she knows exactly where her famous black leather pants are — because she still has a pair in her closet.
