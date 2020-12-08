It's been a rough road for Marvel's Avengers, the multiplayer super-looter that debuted this past Summer and has left gamers wanting more ever since. Today, more has arrived on Marvel's Square Enix title from Crystal Dynamics in the form of Kate Bishop. The snarky archer is ready to join the team and embark on an all-new mission, dubbed Operation: Taking AIM. It'll be the first new packaged content coming to the game after the lackluster introduction of end-game tachyon storms and mega hives. But what does the remaining (and hopefully resurgent) player base have to look forward to?
Firstly, we'll get to play as Kate Bishop and get to know her as we level up her gear, skills, and power, all the way to a current max of 150, like her fellow superheroes. Secondly, we'll get to check out the first of the new "Operations", bringing more story content to the relative narrative desert after the initial campaign. Thirdly, this new mission will pave the way for the future of Marvel's Avengers, including the arrival of new characters in a yet-to-be-confirmed content roadmap, new stories to be explored, and a continuing evolution of the title (we hope). Plus, there's tons of cosmetic options to enjoy, so get in there and make Kate your own! Here's how to do just that:
Luckily, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, and Marvel's social media accounts for all things Marvel's Avengers have been Johnny-on-the-spot with updates for gamers out there:
Marvel's Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop - #TakingAim is available NOW!— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 8, 2020
🎯 New Hero: #PlayKateBishop
🎯 New Operation
🎯 Continued Narrative
🎯 New Cosmetics
Uncover the truth behind AIM's new activities and how the Reassemble Campaign was just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/MuyfZySVcg
For starters, here are the absolute basics. If you've been waiting for a superheroic archer, Kate is for you:
Pew, pew, and... pew. Kate's arrow combos are a great way to dole out fast and consistent damage to anything that comes your way. You definitely don't want to be in her sights! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LKWc8IvWn2— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 7, 2020
And if you've wanted to add a bit more color to your superheroic line-up, Kate's purple aesthetic is a nice touch:
Prepare for purple. 💜🏹— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 5, 2020
In creating her Iconic Outfit, we wanted to channel the one and only Kate Bishop's casual confidence and stylish skill that makes her worthy of carrying the Hawkeye mantle. pic.twitter.com/uFYvHf7lrH
You can even check out the Kate-related War Table video here for a deep dive into the character:
But if you want to polish up on your skills before and during your playthrough, we have a few more resources for you:
- Click here to check out a developer stream all about Kate Bishop
- All the nitty-gritty details about Kate Bishop and her operation can be found on the game's official page
- If you have specific combat questions, check out the reddit AMA with Lead Combat Mechanic Vince Napoli
More content is on the way, though Crystal Dynamics did change up their plans a bit; stay tuned!
We’re looking forward to getting them into the game as soon as possible and will share an update when we have it. The story version of the Super-Adaptoid Mission will still be available in Kate's Operation on December 8.— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 3, 2020
