Marvel fans, time to make some room on your shelves. Hot Toys has just revealed that the next addition to their Television Masterpiece line of figures will be a one-sixth scale figure of Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye, as seen in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The character of Kate Bishop first delighted comic book readers in 2005 when she was created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung for Young Avengers #1. She would then take up the title of Hawkeye in Young Avengers #12, at a time in the comic’s universe where the original Hawkeye was dead. She was then introduced to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye played by Hailee Steinfeld. In both the comics and series, she decides to follow in Hawkeye’s footsteps after being saved by him at a young age. The series follows Kate and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton (Hawkeye) as they work together to recover some stolen tech, and along the way he mentors her on how to be a hero.

The Sixth Scale Collectible Figure of Kate Bishop is designed to have a “high degree of screen accuracy.” The figure is crafted to recreate Steinfeld’s look and costume from the series. It features “a newly developed head and hair sculpt, realistic wound make-up and bandage, finely tailored archer costume”, and more. All to create the character as closely as possible to what was seen on the screen.

Kate Bishop is the latest character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be getting the Hot Toys treatment. She will be joining the recent additions to the line of Moon Knight, Gilgamesh from Eternals, and Doctor Strange from his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Check out the full list of what comes with the figure below:

A newly developed head sculpt with an authentic and detailed likeness of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Highly-accurate facial features with make-up, detailed skin texture, and bandage at the chin

Dark brown hair sculpture with moveable ponytail

Approximately 28 cm tall

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of bow-holding hands

One (1) pair of arrow-holding hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) purple-colored long sleeves top

One (1) pair of black-colored pants with pocket

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

One (1) black-colored utility belt on waist

One (1) cross-body shoulder belt

One (1) left arm guard

Weapons:

One (1) bow with wood grain patterns

Six (6) individual arrows and six (6) interchangeable trick arrowheads of different styles

Accessories:

One (1) arrow quiver (attachable to cross-body belt)

A theme figure stand with series logo and character name

The Kate Bishop 1/6 Scale Figure is currently available for pre-order at Sideshow, check out the pictures below:

