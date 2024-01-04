The Big Picture Bring on the Dancing Horses is a neo-noir Spaghetti Western series that offers a refreshing solution to the problem of female protagonists in the genre.

The Woman, played by Kate Bosworth, is a mysterious assassin with compassion, making her a unique and compelling Western protagonist.

Bosworth's portrayal of The Woman embraces her femininity while still being a tough-as-nails hero, demonstrating the power of staying true to oneself.

Bring on the Dancing Horses is a neo-noir Spaghetti Western series written and directed by Michael Polish that earned a place among the official selection list at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Kate Bosworth plays The Woman, a mysterious assassin who kills her way through an entire family. An expert with a gun, her greatest asset is her compassion, making her an entirely different kind of Western protagonist. The series is a darkly comic inversion of the typical male-dominated Western and a refreshing solution to an enduring problem with female protagonists in the genre.

What Is 'Bring on the Dancing Horses' About?

Bring on the Dancing Horses is a strange offering from Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth and a novel take on the Western. It chronicles a mysterious unnamed assassin who works tirelessly to kill her way through her hit list for a crime that more or less remains mysterious throughout the entirety of its ten-episode run. The world is dreamy and slow-burning, with entire characters too fantastic to live and too weird to die, in a Tarantino meets Sergio Leone stylistic fashion. The Woman is the coolest of all, a calm killer, dressed as a sort of funeral director, all in black, with a signature wide-brimmed hat. The outfit accentuates her feminity but at no point sexualizes her. She remains this way throughout the series save for the final scene in the last episode, where her funeral blacks are replaced with a brilliant red and revealing outfit, her hair and makeup wild and ornate. She is beautiful and robust. She is calm, measured, intelligent, compassionate, and delicate.

When first introduced, she glides elegantly up the door of her first hit, the portly glutton Sal (Joseph R. Gannascoli). His vast body, dressed in white, starkly contrasts The Womans' slender and dark-clad frame. She softly introduces herself and says what will become her grim catchphrase, "I'm here to aid with your transition," Sal, accepting his fate, lets her in. The two discuss her ghastly business over dinner, a strange choice for a show-down, but the Angel of Death speech that follows sets the tone for an enduring episode. The Woman explains to Sal that she is the culmination of a series of choices made by Sal and his corrupt and connected family. She treats him with a profound dignity, understanding that they are both products of these choices and that this experience is something they will endure together. Her prediction for respect was taught to her by her father and revealed to the audience through a series of flashbacks, giving the audience insight into who the character is. This jumping around in the timeline is a series feature that keeps audiences guessing what is happening but is enticing enough to encourage the viewer to stick around. What sticks out from this particular scene is how The Woman does her dirty business.

The typical Western killer is aggressive, disparaging, and maybe imbued with a sense of justice, but they are far from delicate and certainly not talkers. They are rough people, whereas The Woman is precise in her speech; her diction is steeped in a twang that obfuscates her origins. She tells Sal about the anatomy of a gun, how it works, and how it will kill him. Much like a funeral director, she walks through the various stages of grieving (for his own life) until Sal more or less accepts his death, and she shoots him dead. This will be The Women's Modus Operandi throughout the series and a feature that differentiates her from any other Western protagonist.

'Bring on the Dancing Horses' Gives Us a Different Take on a Female Protagonist

Female protagonists competing in a masculine world, particularly female protagonists in Westerns, often run the problem of abandoning their femininity to adopt the characteristics and tactics of their male counterparts. They become more aggressive, adopt male body language, or resort to flaunting their sexuality. Bosworth, in contrast, is gentile, graceful in her movements, and soothing in her speech. She dresses conservatively with shades of her inner cowboy accentuating her delicate frame. The woman aids in "transitioning," rather than murdering her victims from life to death, and, in doing so, shows them a significant amount of compassion and respect before she kills them. In one instance, she dances with her victim and then takes him to a drive-in movie before her mark ultimately gives his life to her.

In another instance, she has tea with Mrs. Victoria (Mary Anne McGarry), a wealthy widow on her hit list. They sit and talk awhile, waxing poetic about the power of being able to take life. Mrs. Victoria recounts a time when she stood at the edge of a cliff and marveled at her ability to take a life, even if it was her own. She laments the choice not to jump, faced with death, personified in The Woman. Kate Bosworth extends her slender, elegant, well-manicured fingers and hands poison to Mrs. Victoria, who accepts and dies. She asks The Woman how she deals with taking lives. The Woman responds, "I don't take lives; I stop them." She reiterates her position as a facilitator in the death business as her victims signed their death warrants long ago, a type of soft suicide sitting across from them. The Woman does not deal with her assassinations in typical male fashion, as a show of brute force, but rather that her wit, intelligence, grace, and compassion are the tools of her trade, creating a mesmerizing character chilling and inviting in one fell swoop.

Why Is Kate Bosworth's 'Bring on the Dancing Horses' So Powerful?

Kate Bosworth told the Hollywood Reporter, “We rarely get to see such a strong female lead in this genre. I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to create and collaborate on such a dynamic character." The Woman's stern and yet gentile nature is something wholly unique. While some Western fans may guffaw at this inversion of the types of heroes they know and love, Kate Bosworth is awe-inspiringly powerful as a type of feminist version of The Man With No Name. Michael Polish borrows heavily from his stylistic hero, Sergio Leone. In an interview with The Telegraph, Michael Polish professes his admiration for Leone, citing that "When I first saw them I thought they were the real Westerns - I didn't know what ‘spaghetti' Westerns were or that they'd been shot in Rome and Spain and it was only later that I saw ‘real' Westerns. He convinced you to believe in that world." Michael Polish builds that world scene by scene and shot by shot. He frames each shot more or less around The Woman's hat, the perfect frame for Bosworth's face that helps lend an era of gravitas to her slim figure. She cuts through the scene like a well-honed knife, giving her a darkly cartoonish quality that seems straight out of a graphic novel. Her poise sees her stand taller than almost all of her victims, giving her strength and dignity well above the people she kills.

This collaboration of character and story between the former husband and wife is a beautiful new take on a Western hero. Kate Bosworth plays a tough-as-nails hero but one who has not lost her feminity or had her power diminished by it. Instead, Bosworth shows people how powerful a woman can be by simply embracing who she is. Her confidence in who she is and her ability makes her such an intriguing hero, and her methodology springs from this fact and makes her something audiences have never seen before. Bring on the Dancing Horses is a highly creative and refreshing take on the genre, something never seen before, but hopefully, something audiences will see more of. At the same time, a second season has not yet been confirmed; it would undoubtedly be quite a gift to audiences to see this wonderful character return to streaming sooner rather than later.

Bring on the Dancing Horses is streaming on Apple TV+ in Canada.

