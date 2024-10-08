Kate Gosselin, the former reality TV star known for Jon and Kate Plus 8 and its spinoff Kate Plus 8, continues to face struggles and this time, they’re more of a financial nature. The mother of eight, who shares twins and sextuplets with ex-husband, Jon Gosselin has been going through a tough time for a while now since her exit from reality television.

The news about her financial struggles comes after an insider reported to OK Magazine that she no longer "dates or socializes with friends." The source continued to shed light on Gosselin’s situation in the following words:

"Even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out. She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina."

The mother of eight, once a household name, has been struggling to make ends meet with her personal life and career. She reportedly has been trying to get her hands on another reality series but the “doors aren’t opening for her.” Since the news comes after all the allegations her son Collin Gosselin has made against her, there’s no doubt that the last couple of years have been an extremely tough time for the reality TV star.

Collin Gosselin Has Made Serious Allegations Against His Mother

Collin Gosselin, who is one of the sextuplets Kate had with Jon including Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, and Hannah, as well as twins Maddy and Cara, is strongly alienated from his mother for her alleged abusive behavior during childhood. He has claimed that his mother "zip-tied" him and "bolt-locked" him in a dark basement during his childhood.

Unfortunately, these accusations paint a disturbing picture of the family dynamics that might have been unfolding behind the scenes. Collin Gosselin’s exact words in this regard were: "My mother would put me in that room multiple times ... turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me. Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings."

Kate has vehemently denied the allegations, describing her son's account as distorted. She has also implied that Collin has faced significant mental health struggles, which she believes have contributed to his perspective. "Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues he has always struggled with," she once wrote in a public post.

Gosselin is yet to respond to this new info about her trying to bag a reality TV role and comments on her ongoing financial struggles. Both Jon and Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8 are available to stream on Tubi TV.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 This reality TV show follows Jon and Kate Gosselin as they navigate life with their eight children, including sextuplets and twins. The series showcases the daily challenges and joys of raising a large family, highlighting the couple's parenting dynamics, family outings, and the unique experiences of their kids. Release Date April 23, 2007 Cast Jon Gosselin , kate gosselin Main Genre Reality Seasons 5 Creator(s) Bill Hayes

