Kate Hudson had a cameo in the film as a chorus member, setting her up for future success.

Hudson's work in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York paved the way for her successful career in romantic comedies.

Although Home Alone is remembered as one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, the movie's influence upon the film industry spanned much larger than the holiday season. Home Alone certainly gave Joe Pesci a chance to do some rare work in the family film genre, but it was the breakout performance by Macaulay Culkin that turned the series into a global sensation.

Culkin went from being a relatively unknown child star to an instantly recognizable celebrity, earning subsequent work in films like The Good Son and Richie Rich. However, Culkin wasn’t the only future star who got his start in the Home Alone franchise. Future romantic comedy icon, Kate Hudson, earned one of her first roles in the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Who Does Kate Hudson Play in ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?'

Set one year after the events of the first film, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York picks up with the McCalister family as they attempt to embark on a packed sightseeing vacation in the Big Apple. Although Kevin and his siblings are strongly anticipating their upcoming vacation, they are still drawn into the same arguments that they've always had. Kevin’s relationship with his aggressive older brother, Buzz (Devin Ratray), remains particularly contentious, and in one of the film’s first scenes, Kevin and Buzz get into a dispute during a Christmas pageant performed in front of their entire school. Amidst Kevin’s solo performance, Buzz teases him by messing around in the background and distracting the audience.

While it’s an amusing moment, the Christmas pageant scene is essential in setting up the plot of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. When his parents, Kate (Catherine O’Hara) and Peter (John Heard), force him to apologize to Buzz for lashing out in response, Kevin becomes exasperated that they continue to believe his older brother’s lies. However, Kate Hudson has a brief cameo in the scene as a young member of the chorus. Ironically, it’s easy to look past her appearance in the film because the viewers (like the characters in the audience) are distracted by Buzz’s distracting behavior. Nevertheless, it’s a unique “blink and you’ll miss it” appearance by a star who would go on to be very successful.

While it’s not necessarily remembered as one of her most substantial roles, Hudson’s appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was her first exposure to a major Hollywood production. Like its predecessor, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was both a critical and commercial success, and certainly gave Hudson a memorable project to put on her resume that aided in auditioning for future roles. Given that the film is still highly popular, particularly during the holiday season, Hudson continues to benefit from her work; she noted that she still receives residual checks thanks to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’s widespread circulation.

How Kate Hudson Became a Rom-Com Queen

While appearing in a major Hollywood sequel to a massive comedy hit was certainly a great opportunity for a child star, Hudson earned several early roles appearing alongside comedic legends. She received her first major role alongside Brendan Sexton III in the 1998 comedy, Desert Blue, and managed to receive acclaim despite the more underwhelming response to the film itself. Her subsequent work in the Robert Altman comedy, Dr. T and the Women, as well as the New Year’s Eve comedy, 200 Cigarettes, indicated that Hudson had the ability to transcend weak material and was worthy of more substantial roles that suited her comedic prowess.

Hudson had the opportunity to showcase her versatility with her role as Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s coming-of-age classic, Almost Famous. The film was instantly acclaimed as one of the best films of the young century and earned Hudson her first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The praise was highly beneficial to her career, as Hudson became one of the most successful romantic comedy stars of her generation. Despite lackluster critical responses, films like Fool’s Gold and You, Me, and Dupree were financial successes, in large part thanks to Hudson’s star power. While neither film was necessarily an artistic high, Hudson’s chemistry with Matthew McConaughey and Matt Dillon, respectively, was worthy of praise.

Although she received some backlash in recent years due to her controversial appearance in Sia’s directorial debut, Music, Hudson has made a major comeback by working with some acclaimed directors. Her brief role playing the wife of Mark Wahlberg’s character in the 2016 disaster film, Deepwater Horizon, showed that Hudson was capable of delivering a more dramatic performance. However, it was her scene-stealing performance as the fashion designer, Birdie Jay, in the hit sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that proved Hudson hadn’t lost any of her comedic sensibilities.

Why the ‘Home Alone’ Franchise Went Downhill

While the production was surprisingly dangerous, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York avoided any concerns about “sequel fatigue” by retaining the first film’s charms. The New York City setting allowed for director, Chris Columbus, to get more creative with the gags, and the memorable performances by Tim Curry and Rob Schneider only heightened the eccentricity. However, the presence of Brenda Fricker as “The Pigeon Lady” ensured that there were still some heartfelt moments in between the comedy. While some actors may come to regret the early roles that they appeared in, Hudson has the benefit of appearing in a film that was relatively well received.

Despite the praise that the second installment received, the future of the Home Alone franchise is uncertain. Culkin was absent for the critically derided sequel, Home Alone 3, which was followed by two made-for-television sequels that earned even worse responses. While the 2021 Disney+ sequel, Home Sweet Home Alone, attempted to revitalize the franchise, it couldn’t help but feel like a retread of past heights. Considering that much of the franchise’s appeal was based on the charisma of Culkin’s performance, it seems unlikely that there will be another successful Home Alone sequel.

