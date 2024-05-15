The Big Picture Kate Hudson's new show Running Point premieres in 2025, following Isla Gordon, a woman running the LA Waves basketball franchise.

The series explores Isla proving herself in a male-dominated sports world, with Hudson leading a talented ensemble cast.

Written and produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point teases a fun and vibrant take on professional sports.

Today, during the Netflix Upfront presentation in New York City, Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson unveiled the title and first look photos for their comedy series Running Point. Previously known as the Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series, this new show is set to premiere in 2025, promising a fun-filled take on the world of professional sports. The series follows Hudson as Isla Gordon, who is thrust into the spotlight when a scandal forces her brother to resign. Isla is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business.

Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla must prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, all while navigating the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports. Joining Kate Hudson is a stellar ensemble cast that includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

Who's Making 'Running Point'?

Running Point boasts an impressive creative team. The series is written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. David Stassen also serves as the showrunner, ensuring a cohesive vision throughout the series. Kate Hudson, Howard Klein (3 Arts Entertainment), Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis are also on board as executive producers, with Jordan Rambis producing.

Renowned director James Ponsoldt will helm the first two episodes, setting the tone for the 10-episode season. The series is produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal.

The announcement included several first look photos that offer a glimpse into the vibrant and dynamic world of Running Point. The images showcase Isla Gordon (Hudson) stepping into her new role amidst the hustle and bustle of the sports arena.

With her track record of creating hit shows like The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever, Kaling’s latest venture is sure to be eagerly anticipated. Kate Hudson, known for her charming and dynamic performances in films like Almost Famous and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, is set to bring her signature charm and comedic timing to the role of Isla Gordon. The series marks Hudson’s return to television in a leading role.

Running Point will premiere on Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.