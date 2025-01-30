Less than a month from now, Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) fans are getting to see her return to the television world with new sitcom Running Point. The sports comedy sees Hudson take on the role of a sports mogul who takes on the family business after her brother is forced to resign. Does she have what it takes to run the most famous professional basketball franchise in the country? We'll have to wait until February 27 to know, but today Netflix released a trailer that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the series.

At first glance, Running Point seems like a fun cross between Ted Lasso and Succession, which is excellent for fans of both series. At the helm of it we have Isla Gordon (Hudson), an LA executive going up against a family of brothers — she is the only woman among the siblings. So there's the first element that she has to deal with: being underrated by her male business partners, who also happen to be family members. With the family, board and sports community believing that she is not the person to run the Los Angeles Waves, Isla will have to do her very best while all eyes are observing her every move.

It's a bit of a daunting perspective for a comedy, but at the same time the trailer suggests that Isla is confident to take it all in stride — mostly. That's why she leans on her fiancé Lev Levy (Max Greenfield) for support. Isla will also get a lot of help from Ali Lee (Brenda Song), a no-nonsense chief of staff who is not afraid to crack a whip and intimidate even the biggest player on the LA Waves team. She's the one who can see the Gordon family dynamics and shortcomings pretty clearly and, most importantly, knows where the bodies are buried. So she will be a great help for Isla to navigate the basketball world.

'Running Point' Is In Excellent Hands

Image via Netflix

Running Point is executive produced and written by a trio that is pretty prolific in comedies. Mindy Kaling wrote several episodes of The Office and then created Never Have I Ever for Netflix. Ike Barinholtz wrote several episodes of The Mindy Project and starred in comedies like Blockers and The Afterparty. Last but not least, David Stassen also worked with Kaling and Barinholtz in The Mindy Project and co-wrote the comedy Maximum Truth with Barinholtz.

The cast of Running Point also features Drew Tarver (Unfrosted), Scott MacArthur (Killing It), Toby Sanderman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), Chet Hanks (Your Honor), Jay Ellis (Insecure), J.P. Manoux (ER) and Scott Evans (Barbie).

Netflix debuts Running Point on February 27. You can check out the trailer below: