They also talked about the challenge of only having your voice to bring a character to life and why they like the story’s ending.

From C13Features and available on all podcast platforms, the audio movie Ghostwriter is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a former journalist named Kate (brought to life by Kate Mara) who finds herself hand-selected by an eccentric billionaire named James (brought to life by Adam Scott), to be the ghostwriter on a story. What starts out as a murder mystery novel quickly blurs the lines of reality and the more they collaborate together, the more suspicions arise.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Mara and Scott talked about why they were excited to do this project, the challenge of only having your voice to bring a character to life, getting to record at the same time, collaborating with director Kimberly Senior on the relationship dynamic between their characters, why they like the story’s ambiguous ending, and whether they’d want to do another audio movie. Mara also talked about what draws her to a particular project and character, while Scott talked about a Party Down series revival finally coming together.

Collider: I would imagine that it’s not every day when what’s essentially a radio play comes your way. When this project came about, what was your reaction to learning about the opportunity of doing an audio movie? Were you intrigued?

KATE MARA: I thought it was a cool idea. I was excited to be a part of it. It’s something that I’m surprised hasn’t already been done numerous times and we haven’t been listening to movie podcasts for years and years and years. It’s surprising because I think we’re at a certain point in everybody’s lives where we rely so heavily on storytelling. Podcasts, obviously, are so massive right now. I listen to them, every time I’m in the car. So, it’s exciting to be a part of something that’s new and that feels like it should work and be around for a long time.

ADAM SCOTT: I feel the same. It feels like a season of a fictional podcast, just without the breaks in between episodes thrown in. It’s just all one story, which is really nice.

I get a little worried about listening to stuff like this in the car because I’ll get so into the story that I’ll lose track of where I’m going.

MARA: There’s also an aspect of it where, if anybody has any guilt about watching too many things, this is different because you are having to use a certain part of your brain, like when you’re reading a book and you’re having to really visualize everything in your mind. It’s the same thing here. That’s fun. You’re using a different part of your imagination and brain, even though it feels like a guilty pleasure.

When this was presented to you, did you get to read a full script? Was it just an idea that was presented to you? How were you approached with it?

MARA: Yeah, there was a script already in place and it was fantastic and a really easy, exciting read. It was an easy yes, for me, because it was a page-turner, which is what you want when you’re gonna make a thriller, for sure.

It really felt like a novel.

SCOTT: Yeah, for sure.

What were you most interested in playing and exploring with your characters?

MARA: I was most excited about not being able to rely on the things that we normally rely on, when we’re acting in movies and on TV and on stage. You really are solely relying on your voice and you can’t be subtle. We can’t rely on facial expressions of any kind, or eye contact. All of those things that we, as human beings rely so heavily on, we had to be more creative about. I thought that was an exciting thing to do. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to do it, to explore that aspect of storytelling.

SCOTT: Yeah, it was really challenging in that way. Like Kate said, you’re usually assisted by the visual half of the storytelling. It was a challenge to do something just with your voice and not go overboard with it, but also not pull back too much, so it’d be inscrutable. There’s a happy medium there. But also, with this story, you want there to be a certain amount of mystery to it. It was really fun. We would just go through the scenes and Kimberly [Senior], our director, would let us read these entire, really long, sometimes 10-minute scenes, and then talk about it and do it again, until it all clicked in and felt right to all three of us. It was really fun.

If the possibility of shooting this as a live-action movie ever came about, would you want to do that, or do you like that this is the format that this story lives in?

MARA: I like all different forms. That’s the fun thing about being an actor, the fact that that’s our job. It’s just a fun job because there are different ways to do that. I think if you made this into an actual film, it would be a totally different experience, which is cool. It wouldn’t be the same, at all. It would feel different and it would be challenging in its own ways. So, yeah, definitely. I think that would be very exciting.

SCOTT: Yeah, same. It’s a great story, so it would be a fun movie.

I was surprised at how visual it feels and how easy it was to picture everything that was going on. I don’t know if that’s because it seems so self-contained in this one location and they’re on the phone with each other.

MARA: Yeah, they did such a great job with all of the sound effects. I had the same reaction. I was so impressed. None of that is there when we’re recording our stuff, so it felt like a new experience listening to it, for sure. It feels like you’re there.

SCOTT: How great would that be, if while we’re recording, there’s a guy in the room that’s just pouring water into a glass, or whatever.

Kate, you’ve played some really interesting characters and brought some fascinating women to life, over the course of your career, including this character. What gets you excited about a role? Are there qualities in a character that you look for, or are there things that you intentionally avoid? Is it really all just instinct when you read something?

MARA: Yeah, it definitely is instinct. There are different reasons to do different things. Sometimes I just really wanna play a character, or be in a movie or show, because I really love the other actor that’s already attached, or the director. Sometimes it really is just about the character’s arc. The main thing that excites me the most, I would say, is playing characters that I don’t feel like I’ve explored already, whether they have a characteristic or a circumstance, or whatever. I just don’t wanna repeat things. I like to be able to just experience new emotions and explore different human beings. That, to me, is exciting. And nuance is definitely exciting.

Adam, it feels like there’s been talk about Party Down returning, in some way, since the series ended. What’s it like to be able to get almost the entire cast back for a revival of the series? How does it feel for it to finally be really happening?

SCOTT: It’s great. It’s gonna be a really fun. We’re just getting everything together. We start shooting in the middle of January, so we’re getting directors and we’re really putting in the work to get the season up and running. It’s just surreal to actually be doing it, after so long. It’s been like 12 years. It’s gonna be so much fun. Everyone is super excited to get back to it and just can’t wait.

Is it safe to assume that the new episodes will incorporate the real time that’s passed since we last saw these characters?

SCOTT: Yeah. We’re not gonna be like, it’s two weeks later, or anything like that. I think that that would be a bit of a stretch.

Is there anything that you can tease about what fans can look forward to, while they’re waiting to get to see episodes?

SCOTT: You know, it’s really early, as far as all that goes. I don’t think people who like the show will be disappointed. It’s very much more Party Down.

Did you guys get to record any of this together, or were you doing all of it entirely separate?

MARA: We recorded all of our stuff together, which was funny. We weren’t in the same room. We were in different cities, I think, but we had a screen and we were looking at each other via Zoom. It was funny because, for this specifically, we actually never had to be in the same room. Most of the time, we’re supposed to be on the phone, not looking at each other.

SCOTT: Yeah, maybe we shouldn’t have been on Zoom.

MARA: We need to redo the whole thing now.

SCOTT: Yeah, let’s redo it.

MARA: It’s funny because I was like, “Actually, it’s distracting having him there because I don’t wanna look at him.”

SCOTT: You should have said something.

MARA: I should have.

SCOTT: I didn’t think of that.

MARA: I guess I’m a little bit more on top of it than you.

SCOTT: Yeah, your instincts are on point.

MARA: It was cool to be able to actually record at the same time because that doesn’t always happen.

The relationship dynamic between your characters is so important and you do have so much dialogue, I can’t imagine having to do all of that totally alone.

MARA: Yeah, I think it would have been challenging to do that, but we didn’t have to.

Did you guys have conversations about this relationship dynamic and some of the creepier aspects of it, or was it so clearly there on the page that you didn’t really need to do that?

SCOTT: We just started recording. The script was really good and we both got it. We just worked it out by going through the scenes a few times. We just dove in.

MARA: Yeah, we barely spoke. It’s true. It was very much there and on the page. Eventually, as our characters begin to trust each other more and have more to say to each other, we definitely talked it out with our director, Kimberly. But for the most part, it was very much on the page, so there weren’t a ton of questions.

Adam, what do you think it is about the character of Kate that interests James? Why her, of all people?

SCOTT: That’s a good question. There was something about her work that reeled him in a little bit and made him curious about her. There was also her socioeconomic status. I think he felt like he could take advantage. A big part of who he is, is feeling like he can control someone because of who he is and how much money he has. He’s someone that does a lot of research and doesn’t walk into a room without knowing everything about everyone in it, so he probably knew a certain amount about her past and who she is and probably figured they would have something in common.

Kate, what do you think it is about James that draws your character in enough that she tells him things that she clearly doesn’t normally tell other people? What do you think it is in him that she really connects with?

MARA: I think the fact that she’s annoyed by him, at first, and able to try to put him in his place and it doesn’t scare him. He clearly is excited by that or impressed by that the fact that she does that. It makes her intrigued by this person. At first, she has to because it’s a job, but the more they talk and the more she gets to know who this person might be or what he’s telling her he is, it excites her because she’s able to be harsh with him and it doesn’t scare him away.

Personally, I love that the ending is a little ambiguous. How did you feel about the ending of this story? Are you normally somebody who likes to leave things, especially in a mystery like this, a little ambiguous and a little bit up to the viewer or listener, or are you someone who wants more answers than that?

SCOTT: I like ambiguous endings, but that also depends on the story. It would be weird if there was an ambiguous ending to Star Wars, or something. But with The Sopranos, it was great that that ended how it did. I think it fits this story really well to have it up in the air a little bit.

MARA: Yeah, I agree. I like an ambiguous ending. A little mystery, or a lot of mystery, is probably good, especially in a story like this. It forces the audience to use their imaginations a little bit more and keep guessing. I like that aspect of this type of movie experience.

After having this experience, would you want to do another audio movie?

MARA: I loved the experience. First of all, it’s a lot quicker than shooting a real movie. You’re a lot more comfortable, sitting in a booth in your sweats.

SCOTT: You can wear whatever you want.

MARA: Yeah. I think it’s a really fun experience. I would definitely be up for doing more, for sure.

SCOTT: Same. It was super fun.

Ghostwriter is available on all podcast platforms.

