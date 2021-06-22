Kate Mara (A Teacher) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) are returning to FX to star in the limited series Class of ’09, a suspense thriller set in a near-future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence.

In Class of ’09, a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Henry will play Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Meanwhile, Mara will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

The eight-episode series hails from writer Tom Rob Smith, who will executive produce alongside his American Crime Story cohorts Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, while Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man) will serve as a producer on the project. Class of '09 will be produced by FX Productions and it will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

"Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller... [which] brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” FX's Gina Balian said in a statement.

This is definitely a series I plan to watch, as it combines two of my favorite concepts -- a class reunion with a murder mystery. Apple is prepping a similar series titled The Afterparty, though that one is more comedic in nature and doesn't include law enforcement or an A.I. twist. The Class of '09 ensemble is off to a strong start between Henry and Mara, and I look forward to seeing who is cast alongside them.

Mara is coming off rave reviews for her provocative turn in the limited series A Teacher, which also aired via FX on Hulu. The Fantastic Four actress is no stranger to television thanks to House of Cards and Pose, and she'll soon be seen alongside Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver in the abortion-themed drama Call Jane.

Henry recently appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong and The Woman in the Window, and he'll soon be seen in Marvel's Eternals and Brad Pitt's action movie Bullet Train. Henry has also wrapped the Jennifer Lawrence drama Red, White and Water and he is lending his voice to Sony's animated movie Vivo, which features original songs from star Lin-Manuel Miranda. And yes, Henry reprises his role as Paper Boi in Season of Atlanta, which is expected to return to FX in early 2022.

