Coming off the recent addition of Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the upcoming Barbie film from Warner Brothers has found another cast member. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Kate Mckinnon is the latest star to join Barbie’s ever-expansive world. Mckinnon is just the latest addition to this all-star cast which includes Liu, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boy toy Ken, and Margot Robbie as the infamously fashionable title character. Like Ferrera and Liu, Mckinnon’s role remains a mystery at this time.

Greta Gerwig will be directing the film from a screenplay she wrote with her longtime collaborator Noah Baumbach. The plot is still unknown, but the film is based on the Mattel line of popular dolls that made their debut all the way back in 1959 and, given Gerwig’s track record, do not expect this to be your typical adaptation. Her previous two Oscar-nominated films Lady Bird and Little Women, which she also wrote and directed, were very female-driven experiences. This makes her take on the Barbie franchise that much more intriguing than it would have been otherwise. Robbie will also be producing this film through her LuckyChap’s production banner with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley.

Robbie Brenner will also produce through Mattel along with David Heyman of Heyman Films. Finally, LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers. Since its creation in 2014, LuckyChap has produced such Oscar contenders as I, Tonya starring Robbie and Promising Young Woman. When you combine that with Gerwig’s own pedigree, the credibility of this production is more than worthy of Barbie’s Dream House.

Barbie will see Robbie reteam with Mckinnon after they worked together on the 2019 Liongate’s drama Bombshell!. However, Mckinnon is best known for her current run on Saturday Night Live where she has been a cast member on this popular sketch comedy show since 2012. Her great comedic talent will come in handy for Barbie especially given her memorably hilarious moments with Gosling over the years on SNL. Mckinnon will next be seen as Carole Baskin in Hulu’s Tiger King series Joe vs. Carole which premieres next month.

Barbie has seen many animated direct-to-DVD adventures over the years, but this will be this character's introduction into live-action. This new film is expected to enter production in early 2022 at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London and is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. For all the latest Barbie news, stick with Collider.

