Netflix has released the first footage for their action thriller Kate, which features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a badass assassin in a race against time. A September 10 release date was also unveiled by the streamer during their Geeked Week fan event.

The snippet of cold-blooded footage is accompanied by a stylish poster that puts Kate front and center of the neon-lit city setting. However, Winstead’s turn as the assassin on a mission sounds even more exciting than the teaser promises it will be. The plot follows Winstead’s Kate on the job in Tokyo, where she gets poisoned and finds out that she’s only got 24 hours to live. Naturally, this causes her to set out on a mission of revenge to find out who’s responsible for her impending death, where she teams up with a teenage girl along the way.

No stranger to the genre, Winstead’s latest role will be her chance to establish a more concrete presence as a solo action hero. Typical reluctant-guardian theme aside, it’ll be entertaining to see Winstead work opposite up-and-coming actress Miku Martineau, especially after the former’s turn as Huntress in Birds of Prey. She was also a reluctant assassin in that film, but Kate should serve as a more clear example of Winstead’s leading capabilities. Despite the limited footage, the exciting logline and visuals promise to stick out in Netflix’s ever-increasing catalog.

The supporting cast features Woody Harrelson is on board as Winstead’s handler, as well as The Flight Attendant alum Michiel Huisman, Mortal Kombat’s Tadanobu Asano, Japanese legend Jun Kunimura, and musician-turned-actor Miyavi (Unbroken). Huntsman: Winter’s War director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan helms the action flick from a screenplay by Umair Aleem. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick produce through their 87North banner, which handles the stunts after putting the John Wick franchise on the map.

Kate will arrive on Netflix on September 10. Check out the teaser below:

