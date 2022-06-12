"For the first time, I'm actually looking at it with new eyes."

Actor Kate Mulgrew became a science-fiction icon as Capt. Kathryn Janeway of the USS Voyager in Star Trek: Voyager. She made a return to the Star Trek universe over the last year by voicing the hologram version of the original Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series that follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. She also played the mirror universe version of the character in Star Trek Online.

The actor recently spoke to ComicBook about Janeway’s possible return to the live-action universe. During the second season of the Picard, Seven of Nine played by Jeri Ryan, mentions Admiral Janeway which got fans hoping for her return. The actor said about the possibility:

"Well, I think Picard is done, unless I'm quite mistaken. I think they've finished, but it's not likely that Janeway will show up on Picard. But who knows what will happen to her in the future?”

Many of Mulgrew’s co-stars and Star Trek alumni like LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, and Gates McFadden, are set to return for a cameo appearance in Season 3 of Picard. “There seems to be a tremendous resurgence here, a rather vital one. So for the first time, I'm actually looking at it with new eyes. I wonder what would happen if Janeway were to come back to live-action,” Mulgrew added.

Speaking of the return of the cast members for Picard’s farewell season showrunner, Terry Maltas, previously said, “It's most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor."

Speaking of Janeway’s future in the final season of Prodigy, Mulgrew said,

"There are many more surprises in store, so I have to be careful. "She is an admiral, but she is capable of surprising even herself, and what is coming will be entirely unexpected and will then turn into something pretty wonderful, taking this into an altogether new season for Janeway in her several incarnations."

The ensemble cast of Prodigy features Mulgrew alongside Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jimmi Simpson as Drednok, and John Noble as The Diviner.

Star Trek: Prodigy premiered on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021.