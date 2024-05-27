The Big Picture Kate Gosselin believes her ex-husband influenced their children to dislike her.

Two of their kids have no relationship with Kate, no reconciliation in sight.

Jon Gosselin blames Kate for alienating him and their children, leading to estrangement.

The John & Kate Plus 8 stars are back in the spotlight and things are looking extremely toxic. Kate Gosselin is opening up about the ugly side of her divorce from ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and how that has affected her relationship with two of their eight kids. A source close to the former reality star has confirmed to In Touch Weekly Kate thinks her ex-husband has influenced her children Colin and Hannah Gosselin to dislike her.

The insider also revealed that the two children have no relationship with their mother, and she believes that there’s no chance of reconciliation between them anytime soon. However, Kate wants to make it very clear that she still loves all of her children the same.

The news comes soon after Jon Gosselin went on an episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast Unfiltered, where he talked about feeling alienated from most of his children following the divorce. “I don’t really talk to my twins anymore, or the other four,” revealed Gosselin. He also talked about how the alienation wasn’t just limited to him because the siblings don’t even have a relationship with each other. He expressed his sentiments in the following words:

“The other kids, other than Hannah, don’t talk to Collin. I have no idea what their thought process is on me or what they’ve been told.”

Jon Gosselin Isn’t The Only One Who Blames His Ex For All This Alienation

In the same episode of the podcast, Jon opened up about how hard it is for him to have absolutely no contact with the rest of his children. He openly blamed his ex-wife for creating this distance. Jon Gosselin also accused his ex of alienating him from his own mother during their marriage. According to him, the reason why she did it was because she had no relationship with her own family.

After the couple’s divorce in 2009, Kate had primary custody of all her children. However, two of them eventually decided to go and live with their father full-time. Later on, Collin opened up about his estrangement from his mother, Kate, and several siblings in Vice TV's docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s in 2023. The 19-year-old claimed he hadn't spoken to six of his siblings in about six years, claiming that his mother "drove a social barrier" between them when he was very young.

Collin Gosselin revealed that his mother separated him from his siblings due to his alleged behavioral issues, tainting their view of him. She eventually checked him into Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Philadelphia in 2016 without telling his father. The 20-year-old talked about how his mother only visited him thrice in the three years he spent there and her behavior is what ultimately forced him to choose his dad. Collin Gosselin clarified that his relationship with his estranged siblings is so bad that none of them showed up for him after he nearly lost his life in a car crash in 2021.

