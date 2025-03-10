Kate Gosselin has renewed her nursing license! The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star has been living away from the spotlight since moving to North Carolina in 2018. However, the mom of eight was thrust back into the spotlight when she was accused of abuse by her son Collin Gosselin in September 2024.

On March 3, 2025, The US Sun exclusively reported that Kate had renewed her registered nurse license, which now expires on March 31, 2027, according to records obtained from North Carolina. The reports revealed that the license was set to expire a while before she applied for the renewal. The former reality TV star obtained her registered nurse license in North Carolina on June 30, 2021.

In an exclusive interview with The US Sun in September 2024, Collin accused his mum of placing him in an inpatient special needs program for two years before he went to live with his dad. He alleged that his mother had also built an isolation room in an unfinished section of the basement and even noted how he was always treated differently than his siblings. Collin detailed the multiple disturbing ways in which she had abused him, which included but wasn’t limited to the following:

“My mother at many, many times, and most of the time became physically aggressive, verbally, very abusive with the things she would say.”

Collin Gosselin Is Embarking on a New Journey in His Professional Life

Image from ET

Collin is exploring new possibilities in his career with a new venture! On March 4, 2025, the former TLC star took to his Instagram to announce his new pressure-washing business venture. Collin gushed about filing for an LLC for his business, Gosselin Pressure Washing LLC. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star marketed the new business venture with an enticing caption detailing how they’re all set to tackle the spring-cleaning season and make homes shine with “pressure washing/soft-wash services.” The business is based in Pennsylvania, with the post ending on an enthusiastic note:

“We prioritize beautifying your home so that all you have to do is admire the shine after we are done! Let us take the pressure off your shoulders!”

The business venture marks a point for Collin to turn over a new leaf after he faced a major career setback. In August 2024, he exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that he was discharged from the Marines when they discovered that Kate had institutionalized him in 2016. Jon & Kate Plus 8 ended in July 2017 after 11 seasons. You can stream all seasons of the show on Discovery+.