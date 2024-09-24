For so many of us of a certain generation, our gateway into the horror genre was through classic books like Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. While the straight-up traumatizing stories and drawings of that book series continue to haunt kids around the world, Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Krsy Fox (Terrifier 3) are giving children a new doorway into the genre. Backed by some of the most iconic names in horror, including Stephen King and Heather Langenkamp, Dark Corners, an animated YouTube series for kids, will bring age-appropriate scares to budding horror fans everywhere. Today, we’re thrilled to debut a set of first-look images that showcase each of the seven shorts to give interested audiences a preview of the tales to come.

While we don’t know the specific plot details, if the animation stills are any clue, viewers are in for a real treat with the arrival of Dark Corners. A multitude of artistic styles showcases each story which, along with King and Langenkamp, will be written by Siegel, Fox, Paul Tremblay, Alanah Pearce, and Mali Elfman. From eye-catching colors to solid black-and-whites, each of the installments will stand out in its own way.

In a statement paired with the release, producers Siegel, Fox, and Elfman, who is also the project’s showrunner, wrote,

“We are so excited to bring Dark Corners to your families this Halloween season. As filmmakers and mothers who are passionate about the genre, we created this collection of shorts to gather a new generation around the horror campfire.”

Meet the Creators of ‘Dark Corners’

Not only do Siegel, Fox, and Elfman have backgrounds in the entertainment industry, but they’re each legends in the horror genre. Siegel has appeared in numerous spooky productions on both the big and small screen, including Hush, The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and more. The actress will soon be making her directorial debut in the upcoming anthology feature, V/H/S/Beyond. Likewise, audiences will likely recognize Fox for her work in movies like Underworld: Evolution, as well as the upcoming third installment in the Terrifier franchise and Spider One’s Little Bites. The daughter of legendary composer Danny Elfman, Dark Corners’ showrunner grew up with an appreciation for the scarier things in life. Most recently, Elfman has served as a producer on projects including Haunting of the Queen Mary and Birth/Rebirth and made her directorial debut back in 2022 with Next Exit.

Check out the exclusive first-look stills of Dark Corners above and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming horror film short series.