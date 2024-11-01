Two modern horror icons are set to reunite once more in a new film that brings together Mike Flanagan and the sales team behind the Terrifier franchise. The zombie action-horror flick Epilogue has cast Kate Siegel and David Dastmalchian as leads, with Flanagan set to produce and sales launching next week at the American Film Market by The Coven, the female-owned and operated genre agency just coming off of Damien Leone's blood-drenched threequel Terrifier 3. Michael Fimognari, a frequent collaborator of the Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Hill House director, will helm the project.

Epilogue takes a different approach to a zombie apocalypse movie, set a full year after the plague has supposedly come to an end. It will center on a couple desperately seeking a cure for their infected daughter. Though finer details about the story or Siegel and Dastmalchian's characters are limited, it sounds right up Flanagan's alley given his penchant for infusing horror with heart-ripping emotional beats. He'll produce through his Red Room Pictures banner, joining Mortal Kombat's Todd Gardner for Broken Road Productions alongside Courtney Petrakis and Brittney McDade.

Fimognari already has plenty of experience under his belt in the horror genre thanks to Flanagan, helming four episodes of Usher and two episodes of The Midnight Club and serving as a cinematographer for the genre maestro on his projects as far back as Oculus. He also helmed the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequels and recently wrapped Jingle Bell Heist at Netflix. He directs Epilogue from a screenplay written by Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason, the duo behind the comedic Faith Based and the recent YouTube Short of the Week selection The Crossing Over Express.

Where Have Siegel and Dastmalchian Been Lately?

Siegel and Dastmalchian's biggest success of late is undoubtedly The Life of Chuck, which came away from its Toronto International Film Festival debut with the People's Choice Award. It was recently picked up by Neon and is set to release in theaters next summer, with the pair joined by a star-studded cast including plenty of Flanagan regulars alongside Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harvey Guillén, Jacob Tremblay, Matthew Lillard, Mia Sara, and more. Aside from the Stephen King adaptation, Siegel's most prominent appearance of late came behind the camera with her directorial debut segment "Stowaway" in V/H/S/Beyond. She's also enjoying the resurgence of her home invasion flick with Flanagan, Hush, thanks to its long-overdue arrival on digital and Blu-ray as well as a limited theatrical run.

Dastmalchian, meanwhile, is coming off of one of the year's biggest horror hits with Late Night With the Devil. He led the terrifying found footage flick based around a late-night talk show to a surprising box office run worth $15.5 million. The future is bright too, as the star is also set for Murderbot at Apple TV+ with Alexander Skarsgård, Dust Bunny at eOne with Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver, and the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece, where he'll play the villainous Mr. 3.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Epilogue as it comes out.