Netflix will be premiering the upcoming film Hypnotic this month, and Collider has your exclusive look at the trailer for the psychological thriller that stars Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass, The Haunting franchise), as well as new poster artwork and never-before-seen images. Hypnotic will be released globally on Netflix on October 27.

The film stars Siegel as a young woman named Jenn, who finds herself turning to alternate forms of wellness as a means of self-improvement. After learning of the renowned hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), she seeks him out in an attempt to recover from past trauma — only to discover with no shortage of horror that the side effects of his sessions might be more dangerous, and deadly, than she ever could have imagined.

Dulé Hill also stars alongside Siegel and O'Mara in the upcoming Netflix thriller written by Richard D’Ovidio, with Michael J. Luisi serving as producer.

Directors Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel, who cited inspiration from such films as Vertigo, The Game, Silence of the Lambs, Ex Machina, and Fatal Attraction, spoke about what they hope viewers will take away from Hypnotic:

"Our goal with a film like this is for the audience to have fun. Hypnotic is non stop. There are a lot of great psychological elements and big twists and turns. We love films like this, and at the end of the day, we hope the audience walks away having enjoyed the ride."

Hypnotic will be released globally on Netflix on October 27. Check out the thrilling trailer, as well as the new poster and never-before-seen images, below:

Here's the official synopsis:

Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences.

