The Big Picture The cast of Mike Flanagan's upcoming film, The Life of Chuck, will feature Tom Hiddleston and Matthew Lillard.

Kate Siegel, Flanagan's frequent collaborator and wife, was particularly excited to work alongside Matthew Lillard, known for his roles in classic horror films.

Lillard made a lasting impression on Siegel and others in the "FlanaFam", being described as joyful, kind, and incredibly talented.

Aside from the twists, jump-scares, and incredibly well-crafted stories, there’s something else about a Mike Flanagan production that makes it stand out from the rest — the cast. Known lovingly as the FlanaFam, many of the same faces have appeared in the director’s films and television shows, demonstrating their broad width of talent through ever-changing character work. In his upcoming film, The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, Flanagan will expand his family tree, growing new branches filled with fresh faces. During a chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for Nemiroff’s Ladies Night, frequent Flanagan collaborator and his wife, Kate Siegel, shared why one of the new names, in particular, was the perfect fit for the FlanaFam.

The Life of Chuck will feature new-to-the-family performances from names like Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), but Siegel says she was most excited to work alongside the legendary Matthew Lillard. Having starred in classic horror films like Scream and Thirteen Ghosts (as well as the more recent Five Nights at Freddy’s), Lillard is somewhat of a Scream King in his own right. Like many of us would’ve been, Siegel says that she was completely at a loss for words when their paths crossed just before filming began.

"What a human being… We were all in Alabama, and it happened to be a particular day where there was a huge amount of FlanaFam around, people who went all the way back to [The Haunting of] Hill House. We were all hanging out at the hotel where we lived when we shot Hush, me and Sam Sloyan, and we knew Lillard was in town because he was working next week, and he walked into the bar where Sam and I were sitting. Sam was like, ‘Is that Matthew Lillard?’ And I was like, ‘I think that’s Matthew Lillard.’ I was like, ‘What do we do?’ And she was like, ‘Say something!’ I was like, ‘I can’t say something!’ ‘Say something.’ So I go, ‘Matthew Lillard!’ And he looks at me, like ready to sign an autograph or something like that [laughs], and I just go ‘I’m Kate Flanagan. I’m Mike’s wife!’ From that moment, he was like, ‘Oh my god, hi!’ We invited him to dinner, and it was like he’d been there all along - joyful, kind, talented beyond belief, elevates every room he’s in. It felt like he had been part of our family the whole time, we just didn’t know."

Matthew Lillard Has a Reputation For Kindness

Along with his appearances in the horror game, Lillard has also been attached to beloved titles, including SLC Punk!, Scooby-Doo, and Wicker Park, making him a genre-crossing favorite. The actor has an incredibly dedicated following who are just as loyal to him as he is to them, with the star being a favorite visit for many convention attendees. In her interview with Siegel, Nemiroff briefly touched on the kindness that she saw Lillard and the rest of his Scream cast mates share with each and every individual who passed through their lines. Backing up what we’ve expected about Lillard all along, it’s wonderful to hear those reflections from Siegel, after having spent so much time with him on the set of The Life of Chuck.

Stay tuned for Nemiroff’s full Ladies Night interview with Siegel below. As of right now, The Life of Chuck has yet to set a release date, but Siegel’s latest project, The Fall of the House of Usher, is now streaming on Netflix.

