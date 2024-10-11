Kate Siegel is a genius. There, we said it, and it’s a fact that we can all agree on. So, when it was revealed that she’d be making her directorial debut in the latest installment in the V/H/S anthology film series, V/H/S/Beyond, we were excited to see what she’d come up with — and she did not disappoint. Titled Stowaway, Siegel’s entry, which was penned by her frequent collaborator and husband, Mike Flanagan, centered around a woman’s experience with extraterrestrial life forms after searching for them in the Mojave Desert. Each of the stories this time around was sci-fi horror leaning, as opposed to the more “typical” horror fare of the past. With free rein over what kind of story she could tell, the floodgates of possibility were open for the first-time director, which proved to be equal parts freeing and mind-scattering.

Recently, Siegel sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Collider Ladies Night and answered all sorts of questions about her experience standing at the helm of Stowaway. As it would turn out, the sequence that audiences will watch play out was far from the first idea that came across the Midnight Mass star’s mind. With the bright lights of Broadway shining in her eyes, Siegel said:

“So my first pitch was a musical, and I have a friend that I went to high school with who is a famous Tony-winning Broadway musical book writer. I was like, ‘I’ll email him and we’ll do a musical and it will be wonderful.’ And then I was like, ‘No, that’s not it.’”

From there, she shifted her focus to another “M” word, going in the direction of Jim Henson’s beloved puppets. She told Collider:

“And then I was like, ‘Muppets! It’s going to be Muppets.’ And I was like, ‘I guess I could talk to Brian Henson…’ And then, ‘No, that’s not it. That’s not it.’ That was when I turned to Mike, and I said, ‘I can’t. My jar is too big. I can’t. I’m lost. I’m out in the woods with this. I’m in the weeds with David S. Pumpkins.' It’s too much. 'The skeletons are a part of it!’”

Narrowing Down the Possibilities for Siegel's Directorial Debut

With her creative bestie and life partner by her side, Siegel says she was able to take a broader look at her options and make something that really represented her and spoke to her interests and love of cinema. She explained:

“And so, [Flanagan] sat me down and he was like, ‘What are your favorite movies? What do you want? What are you interested in, and in what space?’ We kind of just, like we always do at dinner, had a little conversation about it. Then Mike went off and he wrote the treatment for 'Stowaway.' He came up with this idea based on some concepts that I had talked about, some concepts we both liked, and he came back with the treatment. I was just like, ‘Thank god for you,’ because it gave me the structure I needed to make all the wild decisions as a director. If I had had a wild story, a first-time actress, a first-time director, and wild camera stuff, it wouldn’t have worked. But the very firm story structure of Stowaway supported all of it, which is why I support structure. That’s what you need on set.”

While we love the direction she went in, we would like to call on Siegel to release both the musical and The Muppets cut — or even The Muppets musical cut?! You can see the combined genius of Siegel and Flanagan together as V/H/S/Beyond is now streaming on Shudder and check out the full Ladies Night interview below.

V/H/S/Beyond V/H/S/Beyond explores a series of unsettling and interconnected stories captured on mysterious videotapes. Each segment delves into dark themes and eerie tales, presented through a mixture of found footage and archival film styles. This anthology continues the tradition of blending horror with suspense, challenging viewers’ perceptions of reality. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jordan Downey , Christian Long , Justin Long , Justin Martinez , Virat Pal , Kate Siegel , Jay Cheel Cast Alanah Pearce , Phillip Andre Botello , Jolene Andersen , Tyler Andrews , Brian Baker , Kevin Bohleber , Braedyn Bruner , Jerry Campisi , Dane DiLiegro , Mike Ferguson , Sam Gorski , Thom Hallum , Mitch Horowitz , Skip Howland , Bix Krieger , Cameron Krugman , Matthew Layton , Libby Letlow , Phillip Lundquist , Vas Provatakis , Niko Pueringer , Dominique Star , Matt Tramel Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jordan Downey , Kevin Stewart , Christian Long , Justin Long , Ben Turner , Virat Pal , Evan Dickson Mike Flanagan , Jay Cheel Expand

