When Kate Siegel set out to make her directorial debut in the upcoming anthology film, V/H/S/Beyond, she did so with a sky’s-the-limit mindset. She was already going as big as possible with a sci-fi tale penned by her frequent collaborator and husband, Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep), so something as silly as a budget wasn’t going to stop Siegel from making the most incredible UFO story fans of the franchise have ever seen. Siegel’s installment, titled Stowaway, follows Alanah Pearce’s Halle Halley, a mother and physicist whose UFO dreams come to life when she stumbles upon a mysterious craft in the middle of the desert. After crawling inside the ship, all hell breaks loose for Halle, and Siegel wanted to capture every ounce of the chaos.

Still, when working on a project like this one, a filmmaker isn’t necessarily rolling in the cash, as the spooky anthology series is known for doing things on a limited budget. During a chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the movie’s Fantastic Fest premiere, Siegel revealed that, while she could reel herself in on certain aspects of the movie-making process, there was one part that would’ve been “a deal-breaker.”

“It was that I wanted the back half to be in zero gravity,” Siegel explained. “That was a deal-breaker for me. I was like, ‘If Kate can’t go to space, then what’s the point of the revolution?’” Luckily, with a little movie magic and know-how, the director was able to push beyond the potential deal-breaker and see her vision come to life.

“And the way I ended up doing that was I used something called a trinity head, which is a gyroscopic crane head, that I put on a Steadicam operator. A gyroscopic crane head, what it does is it goes side to side, and it can pan 360, and it can do a full twist, and it is operated by your DP at monitor. So, he has two little wheels, Michael Fimognari was spinning them, and then my Steadicam operator, who had this on a long pole, could move also. And so all of a sudden, we could get a flow.”

It’s All About the Float in 'V/H/S Beyond'

"Floating a person is very hard."

Close

As those who learned about the practical zero gravity effects used by Fede Álvarez in Alien: Romulus will know, there’s a lot beyond the wires that go into making a float look real. Fully understanding this concept and wanting to keep it as real as possible in appearance, Siegel said:

“We spent a lot of time working on the float, and you can sell it with a few things. The question is, where does she go? Floating a person is very hard. I didn’t want there to be wire work because you feel the gravity almost in wires, and also we couldn’t afford wires. We didn’t have that kind of safety or stunt, but we had one wire stunt, but she gets thrown into the filaments. Anyway, so we did a thing where we had a dummy made of our actress, and I was like, ‘Just have her float gently. Just that moment of her leaving frame. We’ll sell it.’ And then when she ends up grabbing the camera by the window, she’s on two giant apple boxes on a furniture dolly and rolled up so that she could lift her body for short periods of time. We tried that from a bunch of different angles just to sell it just a little bit.”

In the end, Siegel says that she didn’t need people to be sold hook, line, and sinker, but that she was hoping that they’d be sold just enough for that suspension of disbelief to take hold throughout the segment. “I just wanted people to get permission to buy in," she explained. "I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to do it 100% and that people could be like, ‘Well, her hair didn’t…’ or, ‘Her clothes didn’t…’ but I just wanted them to buy in enough.”

V/H/S/Beyond arrives on Shudder on October 4. Stay tuned at Collider for more from Fantastic Fest.

V/H/S/Beyond Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jordan Downey , Christian Long , Justin Long , Justin Martinez , Virat Pal , Kate Siegel , Jay Cheel Cast Alanah Pearce , Phillip Andre Botello , Jolene Andersen , Tyler Andrews , Brian Baker , Kevin Bohleber , Braedyn Bruner , Jerry Campisi , Dane DiLiegro , Mike Ferguson , Sam Gorski , Thom Hallum , Mitch Horowitz , Skip Howland , Bix Krieger , Cameron Krugman , Matthew Layton , Libby Letlow , Phillip Lundquist , Vas Provatakis , Niko Pueringer , Dominique Star , Matt Tramel Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Jordan Downey , Kevin Stewart , Christian Long , Justin Long , Ben Turner , Virat Pal , Evan Dickson Mike Flanagan , Jay Cheel Expand

