Netflix's latest shoot-em-up Kate receives a full-length trailer that features Mary Elizabeth Winstead becoming a bonafide action hero before our very eyes. Just over a month away, the film arrives to the streaming service on September 10.

The action-packed trailer follows Kate, an assassin on the job in Tokyo, where she gets poisoned and finds out that she’s only got 24 hours to live. Naturally, this causes her to set out on a mission of revenge to find out who’s responsible for her impending death, where she teams up with a teenage girl along the way. In the brief footage alone, Winstead excels in delivering the hard-hitting action only a person with nothing to lose can deliver on her enemies.

Woody Harrelson recurs throughout the trailer as Kate’s handler, while Winstead works closely opposite up-and-coming actress Miku Martineau. Typical reluctant-guardian theme aside, it’ll be entertaining to see Winstead return to the action genre after her turn as Huntress in Birds of Prey. As an assassin working against time, there's a chance to deliver a truly thrilling solo action debut for the actress. While Kate certainly borrows from other films in the genre, there's a certain sense of urgency to every aspect of it that it might actually deliver on its exciting premise.

The supporting cast features The Flight Attendant alum Michiel Huisman, Mortal Kombat’s Tadanobu Asano, Japanese legend Jun Kunimura, and musician-turned-actor Miyavi (Unbroken). Huntsman: Winter’s War director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan helms the action flick from a screenplay by Umair Aleem. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick produce through their 87North banner, handling the fighting stunts after putting the John Wick franchise on the map.

Kate will arrive on Netflix on September 10. Check out the trailer below:

