Few actors are as acclaimed or have careers as varied and celebrated as the mighty Kate Winslet. Quite possibly the finest English actress of her remarkably competitive generation, Winslet has been dazzling audiences since the early '90s. The actress is well-known for her intensity and versatility, and while she favors period pieces, her career includes ventures into nearly every major film genre.

Winslet has starred in two of the most commercially successful films ever. An Oscar and two-time Emmy winner, the actress has an enviable resumé, including comedies, dramas, period romances, and even musicals, many of which have become certified modern classics.

10 'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Winslet re-teamed with Leonardo DiCaprio for the 2008 romantic drama Revolutionary Road. Directed by her then-husband, Sam Mendes, the film adapts the eponymous 1961 novel and tells the story of a struggling couple attempting to keep their marriage afloat.

Powerfully acted and deftly told, Revolutionary Road is a brutal and theatrical deconstruction of marriage. DiCaprio and especially Winslet deliver stunning portrayals of frustration and pain hiding underneath their seemingly perfect facade. The result is a raw and devastating psychological drama that might seem overly grand at times but remains grounded thanks to the stellar duo at the center.

9 'Iris' (2001)

The life of famed novelist Iris Murdoch comes to the big screen via Richard Eyre's 2001 biopic Iris. Told between two timelines, the film chronicles Iris' youth relationship with John Bayley and her elderly years alongside him while fighting Alzheimer's disease.

Although far from one of the best biopics of the 21st century, Iris is a solid drama and a love letter to its revered subject. Winslet earned her third Oscar nomination for her performance as the younger Iris, with Dame Judi Dench playing her older counterpart. Winslet dazzles as the young Murdoch, a free-spirited, progressive-thinking young woman who dominates the screen with singular light.

8 'Quills' (2000)

The period drama Quills is a riveting exploration of lust and desire that remains severely underrated today. Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush plays the infamous Marquis de Sade, with the film exploring his final years at Charenton asylum. Winslet co-stars as laundress Madeleine "Maddie" LeClerc, who forms an unexpected but life-changing connection with the notorious writer.

Handsome and unrestrained, Quills is a seductive but discomforting exploration of artistic freedom, censorship, and religion. Winslet is charming yet alluring as the young Maddie, creating a singular dynamic with Rush's de Sade that enriches the film's themes of sexuality and intimacy. Although not as scandalous as de Sade's actual works, Quills is thought-provoking and disturbing enough to live up to its subject's inflammatory legacy.

7 'Steve Jobs' (2015)

Michael Fassbender stars as Steve Jobs in Danny Boyle's 2015 biopic Steve Jobs. The film covers 14 years of Jobs' life, using three major press conferences as set-ups to explore his intricate private life. Winslet co-stars as Joanna Hoffman, Apple's marketing executive and Job's confidant.

Winslet received her seventh Oscar nomination for playing Hoffman, with many considering it among her finest portrayals. Confidently delivering Aaron Sorkin's notoriously challenging dialog with a thick Polish accent, Winslet is magnetic in the role, engaging in a battle of wits with Fassbender's Jobs and creating the film's most interesting interplay.

6 'Hamlet' (1996)

Kenneth Branagh directs what many consider among the all-time best Hamlet adaptations. The Oscar-winner multi-hyphenate directs, writes, and stars in the titular role, with his film closely adapting William Shakespeare's seminal play. Winslet stars opposite Branagh as Ophelia, with Julie Christie as Gertrude and Derek Jacobi as Claudius.

Hamlet is a spectacular four-hour epic that beautifully translates Shakespeare's masterpiece to the screen. Winslet dazzles as the tragic Ophelia, a role that could easily provoke pity from viewers. However, the actress injects life and purpose into her take on the classic role, respecting her fragile nature without letting her fade away into oblivion.

5 'Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Winslet earned her first Oscar nomination for playing the beloved Austin heroine Marianne Dashwood in Ang Lee's 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The film tells the story of the Dashwood sisters, who must seek advantageous marriages after their father's death makes them destitute.

Marianne is the "sensibility" in the title, and Winslet delivers a winning, earnest, and unforgettable performance. Her version of Marianne is honest, courageous, loving, passionate, a walking, beating heart, unafraid to bleed if that means feeling something. Winslet is outstanding in the role, beginning a lifelong affair with the period genre that continues today.

4 'Little Children' (2006)

Todd Field's 2006 psychological drama Little Children is an underrated masterpiece of the new millennium. Winslet stars as Sarah Pierce, a dissatisfied housewife who begins an affair with her handsome, married neighbor. Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Connelly, and Jackie Earle Haley also star.

Winslet gives a bravura performance in Little Children, earning another Oscar nomination and adding another feather to her prestigious cap. Sarah is a challenging role: uncaring, selfish, and prideful; she forces Winslet to confront her darker sides. The role stands out in the actress' long career; Sarah is complicated, riddled with self-doubt and slight self-hatred, fighting against conventions while trying to fit traditional standards. It's a beautiful layered performance and one of Winslet's most unexpected triumphs.

3 'Heavenly Creatures' (1994)

Winslet's breakthrough performance came with Peter Jackson's 1994 New Zealand psychological drama Heavenly Creatures. The film co-starred Melanie Lynskey and dramatized the notorious Parker-Hulme murder case, where two teenage girls, Pauline and Juliet, killed Pauline's mother.

Heavenly Creatures is a bravura film debut for Winslet and Lynskey. The two actresses create a riveting, off-putting portrayal of intimacy and complicity that discomforts as easily as it hypnotizes. Winslet is effortlessly confident as the more brazen Juliet, crafting a stylish and darkly charming character that ranks highly in her filmography nearly thirty years after the film's debut.

2 'Titanic' (1997)

Titanic broke every conceivable record and became the biggest film in the world. Widely considered among the all-time best epic movies, James Cameron's acclaimed tragedy stars Winslet and DiCaprio as two star-crossed lovers who meet and fall in love aboard the RMS Titanic.

Winslet received her second Oscar nomination for playing Rose DeWitt Bukater, a 17-year-old from Philadelphia forced to marry a much older man to save her family from poverty. Rose is an old-fashioned character, a throwback to the heroines of classic Hollywood melodramas from the '40s. Winslet embodies Rose's delicacy and defiance, expertly portraying her insecurities, fears, and increasing hunger for adventure beyond her means. Titanic launched Winslet into overnight stardom; it remains a major milestone in modern cinema and the film that will secure her status as a silver screen icon.

1 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Winslet stars opposite Jim Carrey in Michel Gondry's 2004 sci-fi romantic drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Based on a game-changing screenplay by Charlie Kaufman, the film follows a couple who undergoes a procedure to forget each other following a painful breakup. Wildly original and refreshingly disruptive, Eternal Sunshine is among the all-time best sci-fi romances and a work of pure genius from a singularly gifted mind.

Winslet provides a tour-de-force as the fiery and erratic Clementine Kruczynski. Cast against type, the actress arguably gives her best performance on film as the eclectic and spontaneous Clementine, a role that showcases all her strengths as an actor while introducing audiences to new and previously unseen shades. The role earned her a fourth Oscar nomination and proved her viability outside period pieces. More importantly, it allowed her to explore new and more dynamic emotions, resulting in a rich and wonderfully layered character that ranks among the finest creations in modern cinema.

