The series will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name.

HBO is set to produce a limited television series based on the novel Trust written by Hernan Diaz, with Kate Winslet attached to star and executive produce, according to Variety. The limited series will be based on the bestselling novel, published earlier this May, which HBO recently acquired the rights for. Written by Diaz and published by Riverhead Books, the novel, told in four different perspectives and genres, centers on the life of a widely known financier who hires a ghostwriter in an attempt to rewrite his own history after being unsatisfied with his portrayal in a novel written about his life. Diaz also previously wrote In the Distance in 2017 which was well received and became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Winslet recently collaborated with HBO by starring in the lead role in Mare of Easttown, an HBO Max original series that premiered last year. The series would go on to receive critical acclaim with a 95% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 94% audience rating. Mare of Easttown also achieved a variety of accolades such as the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Before Mare of Easttown, Winslet also previously appeared in another HBO original series, Mildred Pierce, which was similarly well received and helped her achieve the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie. With Winslet's acclaimed history with HBO, their third collaboration may be a trustworthy successor to Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.

Since the limited series is still in its early development phase, other casting and filming details remain unknown. The series currently has no set release date yet, but with an interesting premise and a previously acclaimed collaboration at the helm, the series is already shaping up to be an exciting show to look out for.

Check out the synopsis of the original novel below:

Even through the roar and effervescence of the 1920s, everyone in New York has heard of Benjamin and Helen Rask. He is a legendary Wall Street tycoon; she is the daughter of eccentric aristocrats. Together, they have risen to the very top of a world of seemingly endless wealth—all as a decade of excess and speculation draws to an end. But at what cost have they acquired their immense fortune? This is the mystery at the center of Bonds, a successful 1937 novel that all of New York seems to have read. Yet there are other versions of this tale of privilege and deceit. Hernan Diaz’s 'Trust' elegantly puts these competing narratives into conversation with one another—and in tension with the perspective of one woman bent on disentangling fact from fiction. The result is a novel that spans over a century and becomes more exhilarating with each new revelation. At once an immersive story and a brilliant literary puzzle, 'Trust' engages the reader in a quest for the truth while confronting the deceptions that often live at the heart of personal relationships, the reality-warping force of capital, and the ease with which power can manipulate facts.

