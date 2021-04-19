From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.

During a virtual junket for the new series, Academy Award winner Winslet spoke 1-on-1 to Collider about getting more creatively involved with her career, why she wanted to play Mare Sheehan, the complicated mother-daughter dynamics in this story, her reaction to learning how the season would end, and feeling good about not having to play the “glamour parts” anymore.

Collider: When this came your way, were you always looking at it with an eye toward producing it, as well? Was that something that you sought out?

KATE WINSLET: What has definitely happened in my life and career, over the last 10 to 15 years, is that I always end up getting so creatively involved. I have deliberately not wanted to have my own production company or become a producer, just because I’m not one to really follow a trend. I just don’t like doing things that I see other people doing. And also, I didn’t know how to produce. You can’t be an executive producer, if you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. I’ve been learning as I’ve gone along and asking questions from producers that I’ve worked with, so that I felt, at least, that I had some substantial knowledge enough to be able to really say, “Okay, well, if I’m being given that title, I can actually do the job that is required,” and Mare just came at the time when that felt appropriate. Also, I was aware that, in order to be the title role, I had to be a leader and really step into those shoes.

Actually, it was better, in many ways, that I was an executive producer because the actors quite liked that. They quite liked being swept into this mothership, which is what I’ve always tended to do anyway. And with the crew, I was able to legitimately check in with different departments and make sure that everyone was doing okay, particularly when COVID came around. It made a real difference. To have a creative voice in a really collaborative way when it came to story, when it came to things that either worked or didn’t work, and when it came to cuts, script changes that were made and the casting of actors, it was fantastic to be a part of all of that. I didn’t take the role lightly, at all. I loved it, actually. It was really terrific.

In Ammonite, you played a woman with an occupation that bled into every aspect of her life and who was an outsider in the world she lived in, and this character feels very much like Mary Anning, in that way. What did you see in Mare Sheehan that made you want to take her on? Were there things that you were excited about exploring with her?

WINSLET: For me, what I saw in Mare is that she’s both nothing like me, and yet she’s way more like me than every single corset drama I’ve ever been in, in my life. For the record, I am not an English rose, at all, and neither am I classically trained. I’m one of those people who learned on the job, and I feel like Mare is a little bit like that too. Even though obviously police work and being a sergeant detective requires a huge amount of training. I feel that the school of life has hit her way harder than any school she ever actually went to. The thing about Mare that really attracted me was that, in spite of all of her faults, of which she has many, and in spite of how messy she is, which she really is, her heart is not only in the right place, but actually dictates her ability to be able to function. If she did not have the commitment to the people she loves above everything else, I think she would have probably crumbled and truly fallen apart in ways that are even more catastrophic than they actually are in the show.

I wanted to play her because she’s lovable, she’s loathsome, she’s vulnerable, she’s weak, she’s stoic, she’s falling apart, she’s disgusting, she’s charming, she’s morally sound, she’s morally corrupt, she’s rude, she’s apologetic, she’s funny, she’s really not funny. She was just a bit of absolutely every single emotion I could think of. And of course, at the very core of her is unbelievable grief and pain, and profound regret and guilt over everything to do with her son. That, for me, underpins who she is entirely. That side of the role, and playing that side of the character, was very, very hard because I had to sustain it for such a long period of time. Her past completely dictates her present, in every single way. And also, Mare came along at a time in my life and my family’s life that we were able to take it on. Every decision ends up being a family affair and it luckily came at a time where we were able slightly surrender to it, in the way that I had to, to be able to play her. Thank God for my husband, is all I can say. He was very pleased to have me back.

Image via HBO

RELATED: New 'Mare of Easttown' Trailer Sees Kate Winslet Facing Intense Conflict as a Small-Town Detective

One of the most interesting and most complex relationships in this show is the mother-daughter relationship, whether it’s your character as daughter to her mother, or being mother to her own daughter. What was it like to share that complicated dynamic with Jean Smart?

WINSLET: Working with Jean, I would call her mummy. I still do. I’ll send her messages saying, “Hi, mummy.” It was really very special working with Jean. I lost my own mother in 2017 and to spend time with someone who is a mother, as well, and closer in age to my own mother before she passed away, was just really lovely. I was able to just really enjoy having that maternal presence around. But we would have these sparring matches. We would add things that were a hundred percent not on the page, and we would add those things on the day, in the moment. There’s a huge fight they have, at the end of Episode 2, when they’re talking about custody of Drew and they’re literally going, “Fuck you!,” “Fuck you, too!”

That was all just added in the moment and was very, very funny. We had times when we would be just cracking up laughing and be like, “Shit, we have to stop.” We ruined takes, just laughing our heads off. But the show needs that brevity, otherwise it would feel like one of those dark small-town murders where that’s all that’s happening, and there’s this undercurrent of corruption that just bleeds into everything, and it’s not really about that. That’s part of the backdrop of the show and a huge part of the narrative, but it is a show about family and community and shared history with people, and it’s about forgiveness and acceptance and regret. And so, the more we were able to lean on the really truthful aspects of the story, like family and mother, this subject of mothers is very profound in the show. That’s who Mare is. She’s this incredible, flawed, multi-tasking mother who’s just trying to get through today, and trying to do her best for everyone and with everything. That’s like most women and mothers I know.

I love that we get to see their relationship in real time and don’t have to learn about it through dialogue or flashbacks.

WINSLET: It’s fascinating, in being a grandmother to Drew, Mare is having to revisit, “Oh, shit. Fuck. I’ve gotta do that? I did that already.” She loves this little kid and wants to be everything for him, and does anything she can to try to keep him. But at the same time, all she knows how to do, really, is love him. She doesn’t really know about all of the other things of being a parent. She failed at that, a little bit, already. She’s still learning how to do her best. I admire in her that she doesn’t try and hide her flaws. She just tries to hide her grief.

Image via HBO

Because you are solving a crime, there are twists and turns, and there are shocking moments in this. What was your reaction to learning where this whole journey would take your character and all of these characters?

WINSLET: If I told you what my real reaction was, it would be close to revealing things, so I have to hold back a little bit. But I will say that, when I first read the script, episode by episode, I had the same reaction as I think audience members will have. I was like, “What? No!” And then, the next one comes along and it gets to the end of the episode, and you’re like, “What? No!” And then, it keeps going and you’re like, “Nooo!” And then, Mare starts to completely fall apart and do crazy things, and you’re like, “Oh, my God!” That’s how I felt reading it, so to see that tension and that cliffhanger feeling translate onto the screen is very exciting. I’m very excited about the show and I’m very excited for people to see it. I keep hoping that maybe when it’s finally out there, I can process the fact that I’m not Mare anymore, which I’m still sad about. She became almost like an alter ego for me. It sounds crazy. I never thought that would happen to me, but it sure did.

From playing the character in Ammonite to doing this show to doing Avatar, you’re playing some incredible characters. Do you ever get worried that you won’t find the next one?

WINSLET: I’m just thinking, how do I feel? Do I worry? I don’t know necessarily worry, not because I’m in any way resting on my laurels or assuming that interesting work will continue to come my way, but just because you’re only as good as your last gig. My dad has always said that to me, and I believe that, to this day. I just think, if I just keep doing the work and I keep concentrating and I keep just doing the best that I can do, hopefully I’ll keep being invited back. I love this job and find it painful and difficult, in equal measure. So far, so good. I’m actually at a particularly interesting time in my career of being in my mid-40s, knowing that the real glamour parts, I don’t have to play anymore. I’m pleased and also feel proud that it’s my right to just look like shit on screen now. I feel like, yes, I can just do all of that. It’s lovely. I’ve been doing this for 28 years. I don’t have the face or the body that I had 20 years ago, and that’s really okay. I’m fine with that. And so, knowing that I can play parts and not have to alter my own changing self or adjust those things, feels like a great indulgence, quite honestly. It’s a good feeling.

Mare of Easttown airs on Sunday nights on HBO.

KEEP READING: The 21 Most Exciting New Shows We Actually Believe Will Premiere in 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (April 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next