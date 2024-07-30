The Big Picture Lee, starring Kate Winslet, tells the story of World War II photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller's brave journey to expose the atrocities of war.

The film showcases Miller's struggles against sexism and misogyny while documenting the horrors of war in Europe.

Directed by Ellen Kuras, Lee is set for a US theatrical debut on September 27, 2024, exploring Miller's daring exploits in war-torn regions.

The horrors of World War I and II are all too familiar, thanks to movies and TV shows tackling the topic head-on. In these narratives, it is clear that many people played a part in making the world aware of what was happening, while others sacrificed everything to stop them. Award-winning actress Kate Winslet plays Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller in Lee, an upcoming biopic about the famed World War II photographer. Miller fights against all odds and leaves her relatively comfortable job at Vogue to travel to the front lines and expose the atrocities happening there to the outside world. A new image of a scene in the film courtesy of Empire finds Miller in Europe with her camera as the only weapon.

Dressed like a typical reporter in the middle of a war zone, Miller stares ahead at something unfolding before her eyes, but she maintains a neutral look. Her attire features a combination of dust and sweat as her mask changes color from the original white to a greyish color. This is the appearance of clothes worn by someone who has traversed a decimated area as buildings come down from being bombed. A tag on her uniform reads, "U.S. War Correspondent," revealing her role in the events unfolding. A helmet hangs on the side of her left arm, revealing more dangers that exist in the area apart from the obvious.

She grips firmly at the camera that's slinging from the strap on her neck as she focuses the lens on whatever is happening before her. Miller had to overcome several challenges, one being the rampant sexism and misogyny of the time. A woman in a war was uncommon, and a female photographer was an unheard beast. The image focuses on Miller, but spectators can be seen in the background staring at Miller as she goes about her business. Women and men stop their activities to gaze at this never-seen-before spectacle unfolding.

Who's Behind 'Lee'?

Roadside Attractions

The film is directed by Ellen Kuras and is based on a screenplay by Liz Hannah, John Collee, and Marion Hume. Apart from Winslet, Lee stars Marion Cotillard as Solange d'Ayen, Andrea Riseborough as Audrey Withers, Andy Samberg as David Scherman, Noemie Merlant as Nusch Eluard, Josh O'Connor as Antony Penrose, and Alexander Skarsgård as Roland Penrose, among others. The film is Kuras' feature directorial debut and Winslet's passion project. "Lee was a woman who lived her life on her terms, and she paid a horrific emotional price for all of it. I wanted to tell the story of a flawed, middle-aged woman who went to war and documented it,” Winslet said about the story to Vogue.

Lee is set for a US theatrical debut on September 27, 2024.