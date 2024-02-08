The Big Picture Kate Winslet's authoritarian Chancellor in HBO's The Regime has a disconnected relationship with reality.

The Chancellor's toxic relationship with a military official mirrors the reliance of world leaders on dangerous advisors.

The Regime features an all-star cast and is directed by Stephen Frears, with Kate Winslet serving as executive producer.

There isn’t much of a connection that we can build with Kate Winslet’s authoritarian Chancellor in the latest trailer for HBO’s The Regime, but her views on the briefings needing to be briefer are giving us big “this could’ve been an email” energy. Well, that and her toxic relationship with Matthias Schoenaerts’s unhinged military official, Herbert Zubak - which has her buying into every word that he says. But, beyond those two very specific things, Winslet’s Elena Vernham is in a world of her own in the new teaser for the dark satire.

In the clip, the Chancellor’s behavior inside the palace becomes more and more disconnected from reality but that reality is going to come back to bite her as the people of her country are in the throes of a revolution. As Chancellor Vernham’s relationship and dependence on Zubak grows, her other aides are concerned that she’s completely lost touch with the outside world. It’s hard not to laugh throughout the trailer until you realize some of the harsh mirroring that could very well be reflecting on world leaders of today.

Collecting an all-star lineup for the six-episode series, Winslet and Schoenaerts are joined by Hugh Grant (Wonka), Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself and Mum), Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope), and Andrea Riseborough (Mandy).

Who’s Behind ‘The Regime’?

Close

Holding credits on shows including Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and making his feature-length writing debut in last year’s dark comedy The Menu, Will Tracy serves as the showrunner and writer for The Regime, which further leans into our theory that perhaps the show took some inspiration from real world leaders. Meanwhile, two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Stephen Frears (The Queen, Dangerous Liaisons) and Emmy winner Jessica Hobbs (Broadchurch, The Crown) co-directed the dazzling shots that will be seen as the Chancellor’s grip on her country begins to fold in around her. Along with starring in the project, Winslet also serves as an executive producer alongside Tracy, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Additional writers include Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart, Jen Spyra, and Juli Weiner.

After nabbing awards for her roles in Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown, there’s a good chance that HBO and Winslet’s latest venture together could prove to be another darling at this year’s circuit. Only time will tell but we won’t need to wait very long as The Regime marches onto HBO for its premiere episode on March 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with streaming available on Max. Check out the latest trailer below and learn everything we know about the series in our all-encompassing guide.

The Regime An authoritarian regime is about to unravel. Follows a story of one year within the walls of its palace. Release Date 2024-00-00 Creator Will Tracy Cast Kate Winslet , Matthias Schoenaerts , Guillaume Gallienne , Andrea Riseborough Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

